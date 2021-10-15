NewLeftHeader

 October 15, 2021

Laguna Beach County Water District welcomes back residents to SmartScape

The Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) welcomed back residents to its annual SmartScape Waterwise Expo on October 9 at the district’s headquarters. Great weather, giveaways, music and vendors brought out more than 500 residents who learned about the benefits of using California native plants and efficient irrigation techniques in residential and commercial landscape settings.

Throughout the event, residents had the opportunity to visit with the region’s gardening and irrigation experts and learn about the latest water-efficient landscape products and services. As in years past, family-fun activities were provided throughout the day, and attendees could purchase rain barrels and California friendly plants as well as get the latest information on water-saving rebate programs. 

Among the takeaways, attendees brought home bags full of teachable handouts from recycling and water conservation to raising gardens to attract bees & butterflies, gardening gloves – and for the youngsters – coloring books about the ocean.

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Two youngsters are checking out gardening hose nozzles and gloves

“After going virtual last year due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was great to welcome the community back to an in-person event,” said Christopher Regan, water district assistant general manager. “Saturday’s event not only provided useful information on methods to reduce outdoor water use, which is crucial in our state, but also gave customers a chance to meet staff and connect with non-profits and vendors offering cutting-edge water-saving technologies.”

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Bolsa Chica Conservancy displayed a touch tank with a stingray, shark lobster and sea stars

Most attendees felt the event could not have come at a better time as the state is once again in the grips of drought. Following two consecutive dry winters, with all signs pointing to a third, Californians need to be diligent in reducing the amount of water that is used daily. Outside water use accounts for about 50 percent of the average homeowner’s water use. 

This year’s participants and sponsors included Bolsa Chica Conservancy, City of Laguna Beach, Rain Barrels International, South Coast Water District, Honey Girl Grows, California Native Plant Society, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Master Gardeners of Orange County, Wyland Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition and the Laguna Beach Fire Safe Council. 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Wyland Foundation was among the many sponsors

For information on rebates that residents and businesses might be eligible for, visit the LBCWD’s website at www.LBCWD.com, or contact the district’s Water Use Efficiency Department at 949.464.3116.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 20,000 residents within an 8.5-square-mile area of Laguna Beach. The district’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

