 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Birthday reflections

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello, this week I’d like to welcome you to the birthday corner.

Sunday is my birthday. And, on this birthday eve, I wanted to take the time to reflect on doing scary things out of my comfort zone to become a much better version of myself. 

As a thought exercise, what I’ve learned over the past few months I feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

Here are 11 slightly scary ways to become a better you:

1. Work with people who are smarter or more accomplished than you. You will leap further to meet your intuition, dig deeper into your industry and listen more actively.

2. Solicit opinions from a diverse audience. There is nothing like asking a 20 year old and a 70 year old what they think about what you are doing.

3. Solicit opinions from experts. Ask a gifted writer what they truly think about your material. Take your CEO to lunch for a preemptive performance review and some tips on how to sail up the ladder. Hire a stylist to eyeball your fashion fabulousness. It may sting, it may be a major gust of wind beneath your wings, but either way, an expert opinion will motivate you to get on top of your game.

4. Stand naked in front of the mirror and don’t leave until you can say three deeply loving things about: your physique, the miracle of your health and your qualities as a good human being.

5. Fire your most annoying client, team member, or nasty friend. You’ll wished you’d done it a long time ago.

6. As the Dalai Lama says, “Love until it hurts. For me that would mean volunteering at an old age home. I can hardly bear the waste and scarcity of dignity that makes for most nursing homes. It slays me. I always leave a total wreck.

7. Choose silence. Turn off the TV. Commute without the car radio on or your iPod earphones in. The silence may unsettle you. With our addiction to noise and distraction are held at bay, our anxiety, painful beauty and genius has room to surface.

8. Underachieve. This is especially helpful for all A Types and workaholics. Slack. Don’t finish the book. For one week, don’t do a to-do list. (I know, your palms are sweating at the very thought.) Be late, just because you wanted an extra five minutes in the hot shower.

9. Take an improv class. It could teach you more about innovation, relationships, success and sexuality than any therapist or self-help book.

10. Say no. Only offer the simple explanation that, “It just doesn’t feel right.”

11. Say yes. Just for the hell of it. Whimsy is a direct route to enlightenment…or peril. Either way, you’ll come out stronger. 

Stand strong. Remain of good courage. I’m here to help. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time. 

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

