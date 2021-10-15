NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Shop dogs at Laguna Playhouse are happy 101521

Shop dogs at Laguna Playhouse are happy to be back after the long intermission 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some establishments in town boast one shop dog, but Laguna Playhouse has several. Recently, three of them were interviewed along with their people: Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Murphy, Associate Producer Director/of Marketing and Communications Dee Dee Irwin and Pickle, and COVID Service Officer Wally Ziegler and Tamzen.

Wareham, Irwin and Ziegler all agree that they – and their pooches – are very happy to be back at the Playhouse after the long hiatus.

Of course, just as humans sometimes don’t get along, these canines aren’t all bosom buddies. Tamzen and Pickle tolerate each other, but aren’t friends. However, Murphy and Tamzen won’t even tolerate each other. It could be a personality conflict, ego – who knows – theater folk (or in this case, creatures) can be dramatic. 

This “Playhouse Pack” is a diverse one. According to Irwin, “Each dog really has its own agenda, which is what makes it so funny.” 

Murphy – crazy about movies and lizards

Wareham adopted 5-year-old lab mix Murphy when the pup was a year old – as a rescue from a Los Angeles family who couldn’t keep her. Murphy comes into the Playhouse a few days a week and on the other days, she goes to “camp” at a friend of Wareham’s. Preceded by Scout (who was Pickle’s bestie) and Sailor, Murphy is the latest in a succession of shop dogs that Wareham has had during her tenure at The Playhouse. 

Shop dogs Ann closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Ann E. Wareham and Murphy

As one would expect, the hours are crazy during the theater season, so Murphy has to spend some time alone during performances. However, Wareham makes sure Murphy is entertained while she’s on her own. 

“I have an old television set with a VCR and sometimes in the evening, she’ll watch movies,” Wareham said. “I like to leave one going for her to keep her company. She likes My Fair Lady and Land Before Time, or I’ll put on the Hallmark Channel, something non-violent, because she’s sensitive. When I put on Aristocats, she can’t figure out how to get to the cats.”

Shop dogs Murphy and Ann

Click on photo for a larger image

When she’s not at work with Wareham, Murphy loves to chase lizards

Murphy has lots of favorite activities – she loves to go hiking, and at the beach she’ll go to the edge of the water and bite the foam. 

According to Wareham, Murphy possesses relentless energy, so it’s not a surprise that she likes to run after things. “Her favorite pastime is chasing lizards and bunnies,” Wareham said.

Yet, there’s no harm done. Wareham admits, “She doesn’t catch them. She’ll go right up to a rabbit and then stop and have a Scooby-Doo moment.” 

Definitely a social animal, Murphy says “Hello” by barking and is friends with the actors and crew. Sometimes patrons stop by to greet her.

As for snacks, she likes anything with peanut butter or pumpkin. 

The love for treats seems to be an ongoing theme for these three.

Pickle – a canine critic

It makes perfect sense that a dog who watches rehearsals and shows – and even appeared in three plays – would eventually become somewhat of a critic. Doesn’t everyone have an opinion? Yes, even this furry footlight fancier. Irwin says Pickle has ways of letting her know his reactions to the performances and plays.

“Pickle has a lot of opinions on things,” said Irwin. “He first started watching shows from upstairs where no one could see him, but now he sits on the side or in the back. He’ll bark – but not during a performance – as if he’s critiquing it.”

The regular actors know him, and no doubt long for an approving bark from him. 

Shop dogs Dee Dee and Pickle

Click on photo for a larger image

Irwin with Pickle, who is “stage struck”

Irwin adopted Pickle, who is 10 years old, in 2012. She went off to the Burbank Animal Shelter with the thought, “I’m going to get a dog, and I’m going to name him Pickle,” she said. “He was found wandering the streets.”

Pickle was named after a dog called Mr. Peanut. A Cairn Terrier and (possibly) Chihuahua mix, Pickle has a distinct personality.

Almost every day for eight years, he’s been coming to work with Irwin. As if born for it, Pickle adapted to the theater life very quickly and flourished. As the old saying goes, “He’s come a long way, baby.”

Pickle has appeared in the Laguna Playhouse production of A Christmas Memory and in The Wizard of Oz twice – as guess who? He was also in The Kermit the Frog show in Pasadena for a Holiday Pathos performance.

His performance in A Christmas Memory, was nicely reviewed in the LA Times, “He was up to the task,” and he had a cover shot in the OC Register.

One might guess Pickle would be skittish with a bunch of kids around, but 

during the Holiday Pathos show, he was brought on stage while they were performing and he was fine, explained Irwin. “He likes being included and being part of it,” she said.

In addition to being a self-proclaimed critic, Pickle is a stickler for theater etiquette. 

“During opening night of Barefoot in the Park, he was sitting to the side and someone nearby loudly opened a candy wrapper, and he gave a low growl. Luckily no one except the people near us heard it,” she recalled.

If food is involved, Pickle is all in. He may be particular about what he likes in a play, but when it comes to a treat, he’s not finicky. “He’s not particular about snacks,” Irwin said. “He likes carrots, apples, green beans and blueberries.” 

Shop dogs pickle and paver

Click on photo for a larger image

Pickle’s full name is Pickle C. Irwin, which is commemorated in an inscription on a paver in the courtyard. The “C” is in memory of Irwin’s former pets, Charlotte the cat and Crasher the dog. 

Evidently, he’s very tolerant of everyone and walks around the office, going from office to office, like he owns the place.

“He was super excited to come back to the Playhouse after the closure,” Irwin said. “He was sad at home. He was used to the snacks. There was no one handing out treats and he likes to be with his pack.” 

What he doesn’t like is the sand at the beach or the swells.

“He’s spoiled,” Irwin said. And who wouldn’t agree he deserves it.

Tamzen – “a one-man woman” 

After being off for 19 months during the Playhouse’s COVID intermission, Tamzen, Ziegler’s Border Collie, is also excited to be back. Tamzen, who is 12 years old, has been coming to the Playhouse with Ziegler since she was 10 weeks old. “I found her online, when she was just seven weeks old, at a ranch in Oklahoma – her parents are working dogs – and it was love at first sight,” said Ziegler. “She was from a litter of four, and they wanted to keep the males.”

Happily, there was a bit of serendipity involved. 

“I was saving up for a flat screen television, and it turned out that the price for her was the exact amount I had saved,” said Ziegler. “They flew her to the Orange County airport.”

Tamzen’s name came from the Disney movie Lady and the Tramp, sparked by the scene in which two cats sang, “We are Siamese, if you please.” However, Ziegler added a “Z” to the name – as he likes Zs. 

Shop dogs Wally closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Wally Ziegler and Tamzen 

Tamzen’s first hangout in the Playhouse was in the annex. “In the beginning, I’d bring her out for youth theater class, and the kids crowded around her and made her nervous,” said Ziegler. “She still really hasn’t gotten used to kids. In 2008, when she was 6, we moved into the Playhouse from the annex.” 

Ziegler drives back and forth to Lake Arrowhead every day. “I love it up there,” he said. “Tamzen loves it too, especially the snow.” 

While the Playhouse was closed, they went for a lot of hikes, three or four a day of varying distances – short, medium and long ones.

The pandemic changed Ziegler’s mind about retiring, which he was contemplating. “Being off for 19 months, the days were long and I missed the people,” he said. 

Tamzen in particular was thrilled to be commuting back here. “When I said, ‘Let’s go to work in Laguna,’ she was excited. She remembered Pickle, but she doesn’t get along with the other dogs. She’s a loner.”

She’s also not a “cuddler” and likes the floor better than her dog bed.

She loves her frisbee and riding in the car, which is a good thing, since it’s a two hour or more drive back and forth from Lake Arrowhead.

Shop dogs Tamzen exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Ziegler and Tamzen outside Laguna Playhouse 

 One thing most people know about Border Collies is that they are very smart. They are also extremely loyal to their people and are often one-person dogs. 

“She’s very protective and jealous, a one-man woman,” Ziegler explained. “If I happen to give an actress a hug, Tamzen barks.”

Border Collies need a job. Tamzen is no exception. “We live on an acre, and I throw the ball up a culvert and she rolls it back. She has also gone to a couple of sheep herding ranches and took to it right away,” he shared.

True to her breed, she’s a fast learner. “When we were at the beach the first time, she chased the birds and they flew away, on the second time she learned –don’t chase them, they only fly away,” said Ziegler. “It only took two times to learn that and she stopped chasing them.” 

“She understands a lot of words. If I say, ‘go get the red ball,’ she gets the red ball and not the blue one. She’s not keen on other toys, but she does have a red fishing bone,” he said.

Strangely, Tamzen likes to watch dogs compete in obstacle courses on television, but if it’s a commercial, she barks.

Treats rule at the Playhouse. Just like Murphy and Pickle, Tamzen likes treats. Ziegler says she immediately assesses people – are they greeters or treaters? 

If you happen to stop by the Playhouse or attend one of their spectator shows this season, be sure your pockets are full of treats – just in case you are lucky enough to spot one of the “Playhouse Pack.”

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information on the season’s shows, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or call 949.497.2787

 

