 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

“Opera Reimagined” FP 101521

“Opera Reimagined”: backstage with Laguna Tenor Rick Weber

By MARRIE STONE

Opera singer Rick Weber, better known by locals as the “Laguna Tenor,” brings both his talent and passion for opera to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. 

In an age when opera might feel antiquated or intimidating – when today’s music sounds more techno than classical – Weber’s performances exude drama, humor, desire and heartache. From unrequited love to tragic deaths, Weber delivers the heart’s drama to his audiences. He’s not only a singer, but a storyteller. He shares the vivid narratives behind every aria he sings. Once the music begins, spectators are already invested in the characters’ lives. 

We sat down with Weber to discover where his interest in opera began, some of the highlights of his career, how he’s trained his voice and other surprises that happen behind the scenes of an opera singer’s life. 

The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. 

Opera reimagined Weber

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Rick Weber

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber will perform at the LBCAC on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Stu News: Tell us about your entrée into music. When and how did you get started?

Rick Weber: Growing up, we always had music playing in the house. My mom is Italian American, and my dad immigrated to the United States from Germany. I’m not the only singer in the extended family. There are a few other tenors floating around in my family, from across the world, on both the German and Italian sides. My brothers, sister and I were raised outside of Philadelphia, where we had easy access to the art museums and theaters in Philly and New York.

Even by fifth grade, I had a big voice. I played the role of Geppetto in the musical Pinocchio. When I would sing, the kids would look at me funny, so I knew it was unusual. 

Over the years, I started performing in local productions. I went to George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and took an opera-singing class. I didn’t take it too seriously. I was hunting for credits so I could take fewer classes in my senior year and figured I could get a good grade for this elective. Back East, I had performed in about 30 musical productions, but it wasn’t until I moved to California that I really got interested in opera.

SN: Talk about that first opera experience.

RW: My first opera was Turandot by Puccini. I saw a production by the San Diego Opera and I was blown away. It was like a combination of all the arts. Like going to a vocal concert, plus a symphony, plus an art museum. One time during the holidays, I went home for Thanksgiving to visit my parents. My dad had accidentally ordered too many of The Three Tenors CDs (with Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras). There were five CDs sitting on the table, so I took one and brought it back to California.

 I was living in Dana Point and had just started dating my wife (then my girlfriend) who was living in Rancho Cucamonga. On the many journeys back and forth from the beach to the Inland Empire, I learned what road rage was like – I’d never experienced this kind of traffic. So, I popped that CD in to give me some peace. I started messing around, singing along, and realized, “Wow, I can hit these notes!” 

I made a New Year’s commitment to get singing lessons. My wife and I went to see Carmen at the LA Opera. William “Bill” Vendice was the choral director listed in the program. I called the general line at LA Opera, went through all the menu prompts, and got through to Vendice’s voicemail. Months went by because he was traveling in Italy, but he eventually checked his messages and called me back. I remember saying, “I think I’m a tenor, but I expect you’ll be the judge of that. I’m really just hoping you could refer me to a trainer. He replied, “I’ll train you myself.” 

So, I went to his house in Silverlake. We started with the songs I knew from the Three Tenors CD. The first song I learned was “Recondita Armonia,” which is the first tenor aria in the opera Tosca (an opera by Giacomo Puccini). To this day, I open most of my shows with that song. It’s the first aria I ever sang and I still sing it first today when I open a show. 

