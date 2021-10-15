NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Guest Columnist From Laguna with Love 101521

Guest Columnist

From Laguna with Love: Tea with fairies

By Sherry Keith

Thursday morning, I attended a tea party at the Butterfly Fairy Garden beside the Laguna Beach Branch of the Orange County Public Libraries. The day before, when stopping to pick up a book, I noticed the rainbow of yellow, orange, red and magenta flowers popping out among the greenery near the library entrance.

“The garden looks so festive; do you librarians take care of it?” I asked.

The librarian disappeared momentarily, returning with two small color photo books. “The garden is the work of Jessica deStefano, a local sculptress,” she explained.

And that is how I found myself having fairy tea with deStefano in the garden the following morning.

She invited me to sit down at the low tree stump table and chairs. My knees were almost touching my chin as she treated me to a tiny cup of fairy tea made from blue buds steeped in a little teapot then poured into miniature teacups. Each was topped with a rose bud. The blue bud tea turned a gentle purple, thus beginning an experience of pure enchantment.

The delicate flavor reminded me that I’d never sat in a fairy garden before, although I have frequented the library innumerable occasions. It’s easy to miss small treasures like this, because there is so much to love about Laguna Beach. The intersection of Glenneyre and Park Avenue is a heavily trafficked intersection, so I usually focus on getting into the library rather than noticing a child-sized garden.

Over fairy tea, deStefano told me that she had been troubled by the plight of the monarch butterflies facing extinction due to urbanization of their natural habitats.

“I contacted the library and was given permission to plant a few milkweed bushes beside the library’s entrance.”

I asked deStefano if she has a garden of her own.

“No, but I grew up with a food garden.”

Her words evoked the idea of the Butterfly Fairy Garden as a free restaurant for the monarchs as well as a place nurturing the imaginations of all passersby. For those who haven’t seen a fairy recently, time spent in the garden will be a reminder that fairies have netted dragonfly wings, curly hair and delicate child-like faces. I saw them myself.

“After planting the milkweed, the monarchs arrived. The butterflies were followed by children visiting the library who delighted in chasing them around the garden,” deStefano told me. “That created the need for homes where the fairies could live.”

Today, visitors to the Butterfly Fairy Garden will see at least half a dozen fairy houses constructed from tree branches and stumps as well as discarded bird houses that have been gaily painted and decorated. There is even a mail basket where children can leave notes for the fairies and the fairies sometimes leave their replies.

Until this year, deStefano maintained the garden herself. However, she now has formed the Magical Fairy Garden Team including Mehrnoosh, a plant therapist; Vladimir, a medical student studying surgery; and the trimmer of trees and hedges, Kim, the Fairy Mail Mistress; along with Simone and Ellis, a mother-daughter duo who build and repair the fairy houses.

As deStefano and I were enjoying flower fairy tea, Rebecca, nearly 2 years old, arrived with her mother to explore the garden. Rebecca immediately joined us for her own cup of fairy tea. While her family lives in Irvine, they love to come to Laguna for Fairy Garden visits.

“I’ve sent pictures of the garden to friends in Moscow, and they are incredulous that such a magical place exists on the corner of a busy city street,” Rebecca’s mother told me.

Ah, I reflected to myself, our Laguna Beach Butterfly Fairy Garden is internationally known!

Later that afternoon, I watched a first grader ramble among the begonias with her little brother trailing behind. She posted a letter in the fairy mailbox just as a group of teenage girls on their way to Main Beach stopped to admire the garden and take selfies, verifying that this garden is an attraction for all ages. 

A few blocks up Park Avenue, there’s a sign that reads, “If you’re lucky enough to live at the beach, you’re lucky enough.” I would add, if you’re lucky enough to live in or near Laguna Beach, you’re lucky enough to enjoy a butterfly fairy garden at our local library.  

Sherry Keith, writer, divides her life between 35.5/37.8 North & 117.7/122.3 West. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. 

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

