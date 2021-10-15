Commission finds “substantial issue” with Pacific Edge project, concern about lack of low-cost lodging on-site
By SARA HALL
A state agency unanimously agreed this week that there is a “substantial issue” in regards to an appeal of a local hotel remodel project, primarily citing no low-cost lodging on site.
The California Coastal Commission (CCC) voted 12-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 13 that an appeal submitted by UNITE Here Local 11 raises a substantial issue with the city issued Coastal Development Permit for a remodel project at Pacific Edge Hotel, located at 647 S. Coast Highway and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Lane.
Despite CCC staff recommending the commission find no substantial issue with the project, commissioners all agreed in their concern about the lack of affording accommodations on the property. Several also mentioned that the $625,000 in-lieu fee (as mitigation for creating 25 new hotel rooms at the high-cost rate) was headed out of town to the cottages at Crystal Cove State Park. Commissioners questioned the cottages as an equitable low-cost alternative, noting the particularly difficult reservation system, long waiting list and low number of accommodations.
Since commissioners agreed that there is a substantial issue with the project, then CCC staff will bring the matter back for a “de novo” review of the application at a later date.
At the de novo hearing, they will consider the application based on the merits of the project, which will use the LCP as the standard for review. In addition, since the project is located between the first public road and the sea, it must also be consistent with the public access and recreation policies of the Coastal Act.
When the project returns, the commission could require an on-site affordable accommodations special condition, confirmed Karl Schwing, CCC south coast district manager.
The hearing will include an opportunity for public comment.
The project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, relocation of the pool and spa, construction of a 53-vehicle subsurface parking garage, restriping the parking areas, a new porte cochère, roadway improvements along Sleepy Hollow Lane, new office and conference areas, a new café with outdoor dining, HVAC equipment and landscaping.
Overall, the project will provide an additional 25 hotel rooms, for a total of 156 rooms.
A reconfiguration of the existing oceanfront restaurants established at the Villa and Driftwood buildings will increase the number of seats provided by 14, and a new 63-seat café with outdoor seating is proposed at the Coast building.
A variance is required to construct a new elevator to meet fire code access requirements that will exceed the maximum building height.
A special condition requires the project to dedicate a lateral access easement across the beach fronting the hotel.
Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach
A rendering of the Pacific Edge Hotel project looking from the ocean
For a timeline, they need about six months for the permitting phase, a month or so to orchestrate the team, and then shut down the entire site for about a year of construction, local architect on the job Morris Skenderian previously confirmed.
A condition of the city’s approval required the project applicant, Highgate Hotels, to pay a mitigation fee of $625,000 to the Crystal Cove Conservancy in lieu of providing lower cost visitor accommodations at the property.
The mitigation fee was calculated based on 25% of the proposed 25 new hotel rooms (will all be at a higher cost), which equals 6.25, and then multiplied by $100,000 per room. No mitigation was required for the remodel of the existing 131 hotel rooms, which the city found were not low cost.
Answering a commissioner question about how the in-lieu fee was determined and whether there was any negotiation or pushback, CCC Senior Planner Zach Rehm said that during a conference call with the city and applicant, they encouraged the applicant to provide low-cost lodging on-site.
That was the preferred option and they emphasized that to the applicant, Rehm said. Precedents set by other projects were mentioned by the applicant’s representative and the city also had a few ideas in how the fee might be applied in other ways.
“We thought that if there was going to be an in-lieu fee this was the best place to direct the funds because it would fund an actual project,” Rehm said.
Steven Kaufmann for Highgate Hotels claimed that the appellant didn’t raise the issue about the in-lieu fee before the city.
They coordinated with city and CCC staff on low-cost overnight lodging and found the program at Crystal Cove to be consistent with the Coastal Act and the city’s LCP, Kaufmann said. The critical factor with this project is that the in-lieu fees will ensure actual low-cost lodging, he noted.
In order to add 25 new rooms at Pacific Edge, six will be created by dividing three rooms in one building, four created by converting a carport in another building, and 15 in two new buildings over a new subterranean parking garage.
“This is a high-cost facility,” Kaufmann said. “It doesn’t make economic sense to make improvements and create low-cost rooms on-site.”
Laguna Beach Planning Commission approved the project with modified conditions on March 17 and discussed the in-lieu fee, but not at length. When the City Council approved the project on August 10, there was some concern about the funds not being put to use in Laguna Beach.
At the time, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said seeing the money from a local project head out of town gives her “heartburn,” while Councilmember George Weiss said affordability is being “exported to another city.”
It’s an admirable project at Crystal Cove, but they’d like to see the affordable rooms stay in Laguna, although she’s not sure how it would work, Kempf said. Since the city does not have an appropriate low-cost overnight accommodation program and the Crystal Cove Conservancy does, the funds will help restore the north beach cottages at Crystal Cove State Park, located just north of the city along Coast Highway.
The city is currently looking into creating a program for future projects, but staff didn’t want to hold up the project as they develop it, Community Development Director Marc Wiener confirmed at the council meeting in August. It will take about six months, as they look for opportunities with local hotels, he said.
At both meetings, members of UNITE Here Local 11 spoke during public comment. At each meeting, they urged the commission and council to reject the project, which several argued isn’t compatible, doesn’t respectfully consider the current employees and their commute and parking problems, and that it will create more community traffic and parking issues.
Several also noted that rooms were previously as low as $79, prices have already increased and will be well out of range for a lot of people after this project is completed. It’s pushing low-income people out of Laguna Beach and limiting access to the coast, speakers argued at the city meetings.
Screenshot by Sara Hall
A screenshot of recent prices for a room at Pacific Edge Hotel for one night during the week, the price more than doubles on the weekend
On Wednesday, Commissioner Caryl Hart noted that, after looking at the website herself, Pacific Edge Hotel currently has rooms available on a weekday for a relatively affordable price.
“It made me wonder why the hotel would push back so much if they’re already offering these rooms?” she questioned.
There is new or additional testimony that indicated that there has been a historic provision of lower cost accommodation on the site, CCC Chair Stephen Padilla noted, and without a de novo hearing the commission can’t thoroughly get to the bottom of the issue.
“We had some, frankly, new information in the record today from one of our own commissioners, (she) was able to quickly ascertain that there were relatively low-cost (rooms) being offered on-site as we speak and convene in this hearing,” Padilla said.
They need to answer the question of feasibility of on-site affordable accommodations and the mitigation off-site at a property that itself is questionable as to whether it’s adequately affordable, he explained.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The current Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach
During the appellant’s comments, UNITE Here Local 11 co-president Ada Briceño said this project violates the core public access policies of the Coastal Act. They are seriously concerned about the impact the project has on low-cost accommodations and public parking access within the Coastal Zone.
“(Both) are essential to allow working families to access coastal areas that are increasingly congested and rapidly increasing in cost,” she said.
Local 11 has been working with the CCC in identifying optimal locations for on-site affordable accommodations, based on the input from hotel workers, Briceño said.
“While the circumstances surrounding each hotel development are unique, the Pacific Edge remodeling and expansion is the perfect example of a development where on-site affordable rooms should be feasible and should be required,” she said.
The commission has been assertive about enforcing the Coastal Act in regards to affordable accommodations, but this project would reverse this progress and establish a destructive precedent by allowing in-lieu fees for off-site mitigation, Briceño said.
Several local resort employees also spoke at the meeting, including Jaime Gomez, a longtime Costa Mesa resident and Balboa Bay Club and Resort cook.
“I work hard to make Orange County a place that people come to visit,” he said.
The beautiful beaches and coastal bluffs that he loves are also why so many others visit, he noted. The Coastal Act’s goals of protecting these natural resources and public access are important, Gomez added.
His family used to spend a night or two at some of the hotels along the coast, he recalled. They’d enjoy the beach or go fishing. It was something that somebody earning minimum wage would be able to afford, Gomez said.
Now, this is a luxury. There’s no affordability along the Orange County coast, he said.
“To not enforce the Coastal Act to make sure that there is some affordability left, some access left, for the working class, especially those that make minimum wage, is a detriment to our future,” Gomez said. “We’re taking coastal access away for future generations.”
The commission should require the developer to provide affordable rooms at the hotel, not pay for rooms elsewhere, he said. Otherwise, this project should be rejected, he urged.
Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of City of LB
A rendering of the highway elevation view of the Pacific Edge Hotel project
Longtime Laguna Beach resident Judie Mancuso agreed that there’s been a loss of locally affordable hotel rooms.
“We have more five-star resorts now than grocery stores in Laguna Beach,” Mancuso said.
If this in-lieu continues to be granted to hotel projects in the future, there won’t be anything remotely affordable left, she said.
The Crystal Cove cottages have a waitlist often for longer than a year, she noted.
“That’s not even realistic. It’s a red herring. It’s a boondoggle,” Mancuso said. “Put the hammer down, it’s time to stop this.”
A few commissioners also noted the long waitlist and complicated reservation system for the Crystal Cove cottages.
“They’re almost impossible to reserve,” said Hart, who went online to try and reserve a cottage and also noted the complex process. “I couldn’t even figure out the system and I was on the Parks Commission for 15 years.”
It’s also a reach to call Crystal Cove affordable if the cost is broken down considering how few rooms are available and how few people they can accommodate, Hart pointed out.
The cottages are too far and too few, agreed Commissioner Linda Escalante.
“The way things are going, it does worry me about further segregation by income class in Laguna in terms of visitor access,” she said.
Although she appreciates what Crystal Cove does, it is very difficult to get a reservation for a low-cost cottage, said Escalante, who also tried to get a reservation and couldn’t even get on the waitlist.
“I do believe this in-lieu fee is not at all a fair trade,” she said.