 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Fair Game 101521

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

When you want activism to rid ourselves of the offshore oil, who do you call? Jane Fonda!

Tom new picOn Monday, Oct. 18, there is a press conference at the Main Beach Cobblestones area supporting a ban on ALL offshore oil drilling, including ALL existing leases. And sometimes, in efforts such as these, in order to get things going, you have to call in the heavy artillery to get your point across. Enter Jane Fonda.

Yup, that Jane Fonda.

The Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author and activist will join a bunch of Orange County-connected policymakers, including our own Mayor Bob Whalen and our other city councilmembers, to announce their support.

“This latest oil spill is a wake-up call for all of us,” said Mayor Whalen. “Now is the time to come together to end all existing and any new oil drilling and production off our coast. Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) has said he is ready to take on this challenge and the Laguna Beach City Councilmembers have signed on to support him in his legislative efforts. The road ahead will be difficult, but we must rise to the task to preserve and protect our ocean and our shoreline.”

Others expected to join the fight on Monday will be Min, who along with Fullerton’s Sen. Josh Newman, has led the efforts to ask federal representatives to make the decision in order to protect and preserve our coast and waters. He’ll be joined by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach); Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley; Judie Mancuso, the founder/president of Social Compassion Legislation; Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles), chair of the Senate Natural Resources & Water Committee; Brendan Cummings, conservation director and Kassie Siegel, climate law institute director with the Center for Biological Diversity.

The whole affair begins at 11 a.m. 

• • •

A who’s who for Laguna Beach gathered Tuesday night as the red ribbon from the chamber of commerce was pulled taut across the doorway entrance to the historic Hotel Laguna, while elected officials and hotel ownership gathered to officially witness the ceremony. 

What those in attendance found was a spectacularly renovated ground floor, designed to “revive the original style and elegance, with a modern flair.”

The historic building that dates back to 1930, offered an extremely comfortable front entry area, leading to a long hallway adorned in framed classic photos and memorabilia of old Laguna Beach.

The rear end of the hallway leads to two highly anticipated new restaurant spaces. First, the signature Hotel Laguna restaurant, Larsen, which will feature a fresh take on coastal California cuisine, led by celebrated local chef Craig Strong.

Also new is a modern Japanese restaurant named Fin, that will feature the daily catch of local seafood and imported delicacies in a more intimate space.

Oh, and we’d be remiss in not mentioning the outdoor patio bar, with an absolutely stunning view of the Pacific Ocean. Extremely comfortable outdoor furniture was set in groupings conducive to relaxed conversation with the backdrop of crashing waves.

The Hotel Laguna has been closed since 2017 and then experienced multiple ownership groups coming in and out, each bringing in a different vision. But finally, it was longtime resident Mo Honarkar and his daughter Hasty Honarkar who brought their vision to reality.

“For more than 90 years, Hotel Laguna has been a treasure at the center of the Laguna community. It is a privilege to update and renew this unique destination for new generations of residents and visitors,” said Mo Honarkar, founder of the Laguna Beach Company. “The Laguna Beach Company puts residents at the heart of everything we do. This is just the start of the incredible vision we have for a transformed hotel that will provide unforgettable experiences and enliven downtown Laguna, while strengthening our city with jobs and economic vitality.”

Hasty Honarkar is using her talents to revive the ground floor building with Laguna Beach’s rich artistic heritage, by using paintings and other works created by local artists, including many who studied at the Laguna College of Art and Design.

Design changes of note for those with a keen eye on the past include the restoration of the original painted beams that had previously been hidden behind a dropped popcorn ceiling and a more open and spacious lobby.

The crowd included all five members of city council, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Congresswoman Michelle Steel, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Orange County Supervisors Lisa Bartlett and Katrina Foley, Chamber President & CEO Sandy Morales and many, many others.

It was quite the party.

Congrats to the Honarkars…now, about those rooms upstairs?

• • •

Just a reminder, ran into my friend Ben Warner out on the street the other day, he of Coast Film Festival notoriety. He reminded me that the 2021 Festival runs November 10-14 at the Festival of the Arts, then followed by their Virtual Film Festival, online, from November 16-28.

Those connected to surfing will want to mark down opening night, Wednesday, Nov. 10. Here’s what’s in store: the birth of the Endless Summer, a story of people and events that’d change surfing and pop culture forever.

And that’s just the first night. It arguably gets better and better each night.

You can check it out at www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

