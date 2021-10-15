NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

The grand opening of Hotel Laguna 101521

The grand opening of Hotel Laguna

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

One of Laguna Beach’s most beloved seaside destinations, the historic Hotel Laguna, opened its doors to invited guests for a commemorative ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, revealing the beautiful renovations to the ground floor aimed at reviving its original style and elegance, with a modern flair.

The grand opening red carpet

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Congresswoman Michelle Steel, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett with commemorative plaques to bestow on Mo Honarkar (founder of the Laguna Beach Company) and Hasty Honarkar

The grand opening Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Newport Beach Mayor Bob Whalen cuts the ribbon in celebration of the grand opening of Hotel Laguna

Lining the wall on the ground floor is a compilation of framed historic photos that captured the eyes of attendees which included local elected officials, business leaders, civic advocates and residents – all of whom caught a glimpse at the two highly anticipated new restaurant spaces – the signature Hotel Laguna restaurant, Larsen, which will feature a fresh take on coastal California cuisine, led by celebrated local chef Craig Strong and Fin, a modern Japanese restaurant serving the freshest local seafood in a more intimate setting.

The grand opening Bartlett

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Congresswoman Michelle Steel, Stephanie and Laguna Beach Councilmember Peter Blake with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

The hallway led to the outdoor terrace and patio bar, replete with comfortable seating above the glistening Pacific – the perfect gathering spot for convivial conversation. Guests enjoyed complimentary libations and hand-passed hors d’oeuvres (a special preview of what the spectacular food and drink menu will offer), as they took in the views of the crashing waves.

The grand opening Iseman

Click on photo for a larger image

Bill Levin and Laguna Beach Councilmember Toni Iseman 

The restored Hotel Laguna is the vision of the Laguna Beach Company, the locally owned real estate business led by longtime resident Mo Honarkar and his daughter Hasty Honarkar. The ground floor renovation is the first step in a broader restoration effort being conducted in coordination with the City of Laguna Beach.

The grand opening Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Councilmember George Weiss enjoying the spacious, renovated lobby 

The hotel formally opened to the public on October 13, with the vision of updating and renewing a unique destination for new generations of residents and visitors.

The grand opening outdoor terrace

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests mingle on the outdoor terrace

The grand opening patio bar

Click on photo for a larger image

The patio bar opens to the outdoors to take in sea breezes and breathtaking ocean views

The grand opening Strong

Click on photo for a larger image

Mo Honarkar and Chef Craig Strong in an endearing embrace

 

