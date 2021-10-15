NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

The Plant Man: Autumnal roses 101521

The Plant Man: Autumnal roses

By Steven Kawaratani

“Now that your rose is in bloom.”

– Seal

The Plant Man Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steven Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The autumnal roses in Laguna are the loveliest of the entire season. And what a season it has been! A mild winter ensured that our first rose was in bloom on the day before Super Bowl Sunday. Since then, rose gardeners have struggled only to find enough vases to keep pace with their bountiful production of blossoms.

In compiling Fall’s list of roses, I have selected roses that are easy to grow, disease resistant and particularly fragrant 

The Plant Man iceberg

Click on photo for a larger image

Iceberg (Rosa ‘KORbin’)

Easy to Grow. The non-stop bloomer, Iceberg, is a climber and bush that doesn’t quite reach pure white in our coastal clime. It is very fragrant and nearly disease resistant, so if you only have space for one rose, this is the one.

One of the most rewarding of the climbers is the single, blood red bloom of Altissimo. Also fragrant and excellent as a cut flower, this rose blooms freely throughout the year. This is the strongest red climbing rose for Laguna gardens.

A vigorous and bushy plant, Heritage is a perfect rose. The blooms are a lovely soft pink with a nice fragrance. Never fussy, it requires very little care.

Disease resistant. Royal Bonica continues the trend of modern roses; free blooming, disease resistant and not fussy about pruning. Pale pink blooms cover very green and shiny foliage.

The Plant Man sunrosa

Click on photo for a larger image

Sunrosa Shrub Rose

The dark green foliage of Sunrosa is the first indicator that mildew should think twice about invading this tough rose. Its graceful, crimson blooms look wonderful in a vase.

I recall when I first introduced Winifred Coulter into my garden. That was nearly 25 years ago and its glossy green leaves have yet to be sprayed for either insect or disease. This floribunda’s rose pink blooms appear to be almost never ending.

Especially fragrant roses. Possessing an old rose perfume, Othello is a standout rose. It produces large, cupped blooms of crimson fading to purple. Florists tell me that the blooms are excellent in flower arrangements.

David Austin holds the shrub rose, Grüss an Aachen, in high esteem; he has even adopted it as one of his English roses. The deeply cupped blooms have a pleasing fragrance, which turns a pearl pink to creamy white. 

The Plant Man glowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Glowing Peace

Glowing Peace is treasured for its large yellow pinkish blossoms that are very fragrant. This grandiflora rose grows vigorously upright with elegant buds.

The rose reigns supreme in our garden; in fact, if Catharine had her way (and of course, who says she doesn’t?), the garden would be filled with even more roses (with ample room reserved for her vegetable garden). See you next time.

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.