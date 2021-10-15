Council agenda includes new restaurant at White House, resident surveys, safety element update
By SARA HALL
City Council has an interesting and varied agenda next week, including a permit and parking reduction plan for a new operator at a historical local restaurant, distribution of resident and business surveys, consideration of an update to the General Plan’s safety element, and a resolution opposing oil and gas drilling in federal and state waters off the California coast.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, during regular business, council will hear plans for a new restaurant at 300-340 South Coast Highway, formerly the White House Restaurant.
The planned restaurant, Finney’s Crafthouse, will include the service of alcohol, increased seating, outdoor seating and a 34 percent historic parking reduction. Officials previously confirmed that the new restaurant will very likely maintain “White House” somehow in its name.
Planning Commissioners unanimously supported the project on September 15, recommending that council approve the required conditional use and coastal development permits for the new restaurant.
The property has a 6,600-square-foot, four-unit commercial building that was constructed in 1915. Current tenants include Crazy Shirts, Carats Jewelry Store, the White House Restaurant (closed), and an upstairs office.
Plans include updating/repairing the exterior of the building, enlarging the existing dining patio, and exterior modifications to the K-rated structure listed on the city’s Historic Register. A folding door will be installed between the dining and patio areas.
According to city code, K-rated historic structures located in commercial zones may be granted a CUP to allow a reduction in parking requirements up to a maximum or 50%, based on the degree to which the historic character of the building is preserved and/or enhanced.
A variance to exceed the maximum building height allowed is also required to make room for rooftop equipment, which was moved so it was out of public view. New skylights are also proposed.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The currently closed White House restaurant in Laguna Beach
The applicant proposes to establish a full-service restaurant and bar with a total of 143 seats.
According to city staff, the seat count will increase quite a bit from the previously allowed 90 seats. The applicant indicates that the previous White House restaurant had a similar number of seats, however, city records note that the restaurant was only allowed a maximum of 90 seats.
At the previous Planning Commission meeting, local architect Morris Skenderian clarified that the size of the building is not increasing, the floor area is still 4,789 square feet. When they counted, the restaurant had 132 seats plus the dance floor (which will be removed to become an ADA bathroom), so, 143 seats is a practical increase of 11 seats compared to the previous tenant.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach/Morris Skenderian and Associates
A rendering of the proposed restaurant at the White House location
Other “Finney’s Crafthouse” restaurants in the region include Westlake Village, Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Burbank and Porter Ranch.
Although these restaurants share the same name, city staff believes that each restaurant has a unique presentation and does not take a formulaic or mass market approach; therefore, the proposed restaurant and existing restaurants are not classified as formula-based businesses.
The proposed menu features more than 50 made-from-scratch favorites, including shareable appetizers, gourmet salads, tacos, flatbread pizzas, signature burgers, sandwiches and steaks. The applicant also proposes to feature rotated craft and locally sourced beer on tap. Prices range from about $9-$14 for starters to $10-$15 for salads, tacos, pizza, wings, sandwiches and burgers.
Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m.-1:30 a.m. daily. Live entertainment was not proposed at this time.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city is working on distributing surveys to city employees, residents and businesses
Also on Tuesday’s agenda, council will review resident and business survey instruments and consider directing staff to proceed with distributing them.
Surveying the residents, businesses and city employees has been a goal for newly appointed City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. It was a key issue several residents asked for during the candidate search process.
“I want to make sure through the surveys that all the voices in the community are heard,” Dupuis said at a Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast meeting on August 19. “To really understand from our employees, residents and businesses that what is it that they need from the city organization? And what are their priorities?”
To complete the task, the city hired Polco National Research Center, a company that specializes in local government surveying.
“The goal of both surveys is to measure the quality of life, satisfaction with city services, and to understand community priorities from both the resident and business perspective,” the staff report reads.
Polco will administer their National Community Survey to local residents and their National Business Survey to Laguna Beach businesses.
Both surveys consist of standardized questions that cover a multitude of relevant subjects. They also contain a custom question section for issues specific to Laguna Beach. Staff is recommending including questions that help identify residential trends at the neighborhood scale and gauge resident or business interest in high profile issues.
The proposed surveys are attached to the staff report in full.
Custom questions recommended for inclusion on the residential survey (edited for length/clarity):
–Indicate the general area of the city in which you live (neighborhoods listed).
–Are you interested in building an accessory dwelling unit on your property?
–Rate your level of support for each of the following city initiatives (partial list: Converting lower Forest Avenue into a permanent pedestrian plaza, acquiring Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway from Caltrans, eliminating the Design Review Board, building parking structures, adopting term limits for city commissions, committees and boards, and more restricted regulations to stop future development).
On the business survey, the recommended custom questions (edited for length/clarity) are:
–Which general area of the city is your business located (neighborhoods listed)?
–Are you a member of the LB Chamber of Commerce?
–As a business owner, do you also live in the city?
–Rate your support, if at all, for the City of Laguna Beach initiatives (partial list: Converting lower Forest Avenue into a permanent pedestrian plaza, building parking structures, eliminating the Design Review Board, implementing commercial rent control, more restrictions and regulations for future developments, new regulations to ensure private buildings are well maintained, new regulation to allow easy conversion of uses and allowing more franchises in town).
Council members or the public can provide additional input on the custom questions, staff notes in the report, however, for benchmarking purposes it is recommended that the city limit modifications to the standardized questions.
All responses are anonymous and will be tabulated in a report. Polco will utilize their proprietary database to benchmark the city’s results against the response of up to 500 other agencies in the country.
Surveys have already been distributed to the police department and city departments. By late fall, the survey results will be presented to council and used to help shape the city’s strategic planning process.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Beach fire trucks ready to respond to an emergency
Also on Tuesday, council will consider an update to the safety element of the city’s General Plan.
On August 23, the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee approved the recommendation and forwarded it to the Planning Commission, who unanimously recommended the council adopt the updated policies and programs in the Safety Element update at their meeting on September 1.
Most of the discussion revolved around terrace drain infrastructure on private property (concerns about overgrown vegetation blocking the drains and removed or damaged drains) and undergrounding utilities (particularly removing or somehow better guarding a few specific poles in the canyon that often get hit by vehicles).
Overall, commissioners were very supportive of the update and noted that it’s been needed for some time.
City Council may consider the addition of a new implementation action to promote the concerns raised by the Planning Commission.
The Safety Element was originally adopted by the City Council on March 20, 1979, as the “Seismic and Public Safety Element.” After the wildfire of 1993 destroyed hundreds of homes, the Safety Element was subsequently renamed, revised and updated. The current version was adopted by council on June 6, 1995.
State law mandates the Safety Element be updated in conjunction with the next Housing Element update. The city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element (2013-2021) is due to expire this year.
The purpose of the Safety Element is to identify community safety risks and establish goals, policies, and programs to safeguard residents and businesses from those risks.
Safety risks posing the greatest threat locally include fire hazards (wildland and urban), geologic risks (e.g., seismic shaking, liquefaction, and landslides and mudslides caused by slope instability), flooding and climate change.
Other topics also addressed in the Safety Element update include emergency preparedness, hazardous materials and waste, evacuation constraints (including impaired access roads) and shoreline protection (including how the city should respond to sea level rise).
City staff began the process to update the Safety Element in July 2020. Staff has incorporated the 2018 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), the 2019 Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report and the Laguna Beach Evacuation Time Estimate Study by reference into the update.
The primary changes to the Safety Element include:
–The incorporation of information from the referenced reports/studies for compliance with state regulations.
–Updated figures/maps consistent with the 2018 LHMP.
– A new figure/map labeled “Single Emergency Evacuation Route Residential Developments” for compliance with state regulations.
–Reformatting of the element for design and organizational consistency with other recently updated General Plan documents.
–Modification of the goals, policies and implementation actions to rely more on the city’s implementation tools such as the municipal code and other adopted subject matter studies and plans.
–Incorporating/clarifying references to the LCP certified resolution which deals with the city’s vegetation management practices.
–Ensuring consistency with the other elements of the city’s General Plan.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy USCG/Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm
Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County during the recent oil spill
And last on the council’s agenda is a resolution opposing current and future oil and gas drilling operations in federal and state waters off the California coast.
The recent oil spill is one of the largest California has experienced in decades, city staff explained in the report, noting several other large oil spills in the last 50 years. It is estimated that as much as 130,000 gallons of oil spilled into the ocean, staff noted. The oil slick touched land in Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, and continues to threaten the shorelines of Southern California.
“The Orange County oil spill is not an isolated incidence,” staff wrote in the report. “Offshore oil drilling threatens California’s economy, natural resources and military assets.”
The resolution supports ending all offshore drilling, including current leases in the waters off the coast of California.
On Monday, Oct. 18, Mayor Bob Whalen is scheduled to join local policymakers, environmental advocates and Academy Award-winning actor Jane Fonda at a press conference in Laguna Beach in support of the ban.
“This latest oil spill is a wake-up call for all of us,” Whalen said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time to come together to end all existing and any new oil drilling and production off our coast.”
They have signed on to support Senator Dave Min in his legislative efforts on the matter, Whalen pointed out.
“The road ahead will be difficult, but we must rise to the task to preserve and protect our ocean and our shoreline,” Whalen said.
Council recently joined Min (D-Irvine) and Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), in sending a letter to Orange County’s federal legislative representatives asking them to lead a legislative effort to end all offshore drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, including drilling performed under current leases.
Along with Min, also attending the press conference: Laguna Beach councilmembers; Assemblymember Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Laguna Beach); Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles), chair of the Senate Natural Resources & Water Committee; Katrina Foley, Orange County Supervisor; Judie Mancuso, founder/president of Social Compassion in Legislation; and Brendan Cummings, conservation director and Kassie Siegel, climate law institute director, both from the Center for Biological Diversity.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda during regular business, the council will review the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District Annual Report from Visit Laguna Beach and consider appointing Assistant City Manager Ken Domer to serve as the city’s primary representative on the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District Board of Directors.
In another regular business item, council will also consider approval of the Environmental Sustainability Committee’s proposed 2021-2023 Workplan.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
To participate via Zoom, you can click here from your computer or smart phone. You can also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you can text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
You can also speak in person in Council Chambers.
Comments can be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using the interactive form at www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on October 18 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on October 19 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on October 19, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.