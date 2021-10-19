NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Boys & Girls Club alumnus to be recognized 101921

Boys & Girls Club alumnus to be recognized at “An Autumn Affair” gala

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has one main goal – to help young people thrive. To support its mission, Joe Ziomek has invested $100,000 as a challenge gift for social impact promoting inclusion, diversity, equity and access – the Ziomek I.D.E.A. Initiative.

Ziomek, a Club alumnus, who recently retired from a busy financial adviser role, has contemplated how the Club’s programs and leadership shaped his life perspective, enhanced his self-esteem and provided inspiration which led to his business success. His legacy investment is earmarked for the future of young people who face systemic obstacles beyond their control. 

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Ziomek is being honored at “An Autumn Affair,” the BGCLB’s Sixth Annual Night Under the Stars Gala, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club Lake Forest programs.

Boys & Girls Club Joe and Gwen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Gala honoree Joe Ziomek with his wife Gwen

The evening’s festivities begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. in the open-air atrium of the new Lake Forest Community Center, followed by dinner in the ballroom with live music & dancing, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“I not only want to share with those that are less fortunate but inspire others to do the same,” said Ziomek. “What better way to do that, than to give to the youth organization that had the biggest impact on my life and have them carry on my life’s work.”

Ziomek’s gift will be dedicated to expanding and supporting programming in the Saddleback Valley to reach thousands more children and youth in need of socio-emotional and academic support.

According to BGCLB CEO Pam Estes, “Every child who walks through our doors is welcomed and treated with the same love and respect, regardless of ethnicity, gender choice, or socio-economic status. Every child feels supported to be their best.”

Boys & Girls Club members

Click on photo for a larger image

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Forest members share their artwork

It is Ziomek’s hope that his gift will inspire others to invest in future generations through the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, whose programming helps even the playing field for underserved youth. He and his wife Gwen feel nothing matters more than helping others, and are dedicated to promoting safety, health, dignity, and equity so every child may develop the resiliency required to be their best and thrive.

Tickets to the gala are $150 per person.

For more information, admission and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bgclakeforest.org.

The Lake Forest Community Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, contact Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or text/call 949.813.7681.

 

