 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 101921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

The 1989 San Francisco Bay Area earthquake 

Dennis 5To understand an earthquake, there is no substitute for experience. Most of us will never have a significant earthquake experience, but millions had the next thing to it when television was uniquely utilized in San Francisco (for other reasons), shifting focus to tell us first-hand how the violent shaking felt and looked.

At 5:04 p.m. on a warm, quiet fall afternoon on October 17, 1989, the San Andreas Fault upset life beyond description in the San Francisco Bay Area. It heaved its giant breast in the Santa Cruz Mountains and wrought havoc in widening circles that reached throughout the Bay Area. It shook buildings as far as Reno, NV, 250 miles to the east and even rattled skyscrapers in L.A., 400 miles to the south. 

The internationally televised third game of baseball’s World Series – which was about to begin – gave the world the words and pictures as the earthquake was happening. It began with views of apprehensive players and fans inside Candlestick Park stadium, combining them with telephoto visuals of the fires and devastation some 8-10 miles to the north. 

However, virtually no one in the Bay Area needed the ABC television crew to tell them that, “The big one” was happening. Fanning out in every direction from the epicenter, shock waves that reached nearly Magnitude 7 on the Richter Scale, sundered the quiet afternoon of thousands of people in the area. It brought fear, destruction – and in the following minutes – death (as only an earthquake can). There were more than 100 deaths and 3,000 injuries. As earthquakes go, the intensity continued for a short 15 seconds, which was fortunate, as quakes of this magnitude usually last for a minute or more. 

The great 9.3 Alaska quake lasted for an incredible seven minutes! That quake destroyed with ensuing tidal waves as much as with the earth shaking. The Alaska quake was nearly 25 times stronger than the 1989 quake – as each whole number on the Richter Scale equals 10 times a greater intensity than the previous number. 

The toll in life and property of the 1989 cataclysm earthquake (the third most lethal of all time) was a result of the epicenter’s location. It was extremely close to very large concentrations of populations and technology-laced living conditions. In the cities of San Francisco, Oakland and other surrounding communities, the lives of millions were densely packed into a few square miles, which involved structures of all types and descriptions. 

It also included the steel and concrete double-deck freeway connecting Oakland and the mainland to San Francisco’s Peninsula. As terrifying as this quake was, carnage – in a sense – was light because of the early start of the ballgame had drained the street of much rush-hour traffic. That was small consolation to the families of those who died but a blessing to thousands of others whose route would have placed them directly under the collapsing concrete. 

Way down here in Laguna, I was sitting in my easy chair waiting to watch that ballgame when I felt a slight rolling motion. You had to be sitting very still to feel it, but nevertheless, I definitely felt it some 450 miles to the south of that monster. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

