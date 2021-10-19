NewLeftHeader

 October 19, 2021

LagunaTunes singing through COVID

The LagunaTunes Community Chorus is live again! After months of Zoom meetings, recorded rehearsal tracks and recorded online “mini-concerts,” the chorus is cautiously reconvening in person. All participants must show proof of vaccination and rehearsals are held outdoors. It is not too late to join for the Fall 2021 season. Love to sing? No auditions are required and all skill levels are welcome. Preparations will soon be underway for a holiday performance in December, so keep your eyes out for more details.

Rehearsals are held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the outdoor patio behind St. Mary’s Church at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. The group’s motto is “creating community through the joy of singing.” Membership requirements: Proof of COVID vaccination, $50 membership fee, and a desire to add your voice and share the joy.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation, lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

