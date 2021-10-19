NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Holy ghosts at Messy Church 101921

Holy ghosts at Messy Church

“There’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Barbara Crowley, as she invites people of all ages to Messy Church this coming Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

“We will be noting Halloween with frights and delights of spirit-uality, as we experience a joy-filled spiritual exploration of ghosts and the HOLY ghost – God within us. And, dinner is back. Sharing a meal is a hospitality tenet of Messy Church,” Crowley added.

Holy ghosts attendees

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church

Messy Show attendees practice feats of strength last month

Messy Church is a creative, intergenerational international organization that encourages age-appropriate hands-on, creative activities relating to Bible stories. Gatherings are held once a month between September and June.

COVID precautions will be taken. Masks are optional for children under 12; otherwise, they are required for inside activities and optional for outside ones. A $5 donation is suggested and RSVPs are requested.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or www.lbumc.org.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, just up the street from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. It is a Reconciling Congregation.

 

