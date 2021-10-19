NewLeftHeader

clear sky

51.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Vote now for “Best of the Rest” 101921

Vote now for “Best of the Rest”

Vote Now for Best of the Rest Intertidal

Click on photo for a larger image

Artwork by Sean Hunter Brown

The winners of the 10th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest have been chosen, so now is the public’s chance to vote in the popular “Best of the Rest” Facebook contest. There is only one day left to vote! Deadline for voting is 11:59 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 19. Visit the Laguna Bluebelt Facebook page to submit your pick for the “Best of the Rest.” Click here to see the entries and vote. (Pictured is “Intertidal,” First Place, Professional by Sean Hunter Brown.)

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.