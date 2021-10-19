NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

A call for nominations for the 55th Laguna Beach Annual Patriots Day Parade

Planning has begun for the 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Nominations are being accepted for Parade honorees including Grand Marshal, Honored Patriot, Citizen of the Year and Artist of the Year. A brief summary of their background and local activities should be included with the nomination.

Sande St. John, Citizen of the Year, waves to onlookers in last year’s Patriots Day Parade

The first Parade committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. downstairs at the American Legion Hall and volunteers are welcome. Honorees will be chosen at the meeting.

For an entry form or further information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949.494.6016 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The American Legion Hall is located at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach.

 

