 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Art & Nature featuring Rebeca Méndez opens at LAM on November 4

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces Art & Nature featuring Rebeca Méndez to open on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. 

Rebeca Méndez is an artist, designer and chair of the Design Media Arts department at UCLA, where she is also director of the CounterForce Lab. Her research and practice investigate design and media art in public spaces, critical approaches to public identities and landscape, and artistic projects based on field investigation methods. 

In addition to her many great permanent public commissions, including two for the Metro Art Crenshaw/LAX project and three for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Méndez’s work is represented in numerous public and private collections. 

Among them are Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Nevada Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Oaxaca in Mexico, the El Paso Museum of Art and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. From 2017 through 2019 she served as selecting committee member for the “Pritzker Emerging Environmental Genius Award.”

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

