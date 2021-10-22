NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Bidding is now open for LCAD's Spookeasy

Bidding is now open for LCAD’s Spookeasy Silent Auction – Bids + Boos in the Canyon

Join Orange County’s most beloved art enthusiasts, fellow philanthropists and the extended community of Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) supporters, and bid on dozens of unique, exceptional works of art from renowned professional artists, as well as LCAD faculty and alumni. Proceeds from this event will benefit the LCAD Annual Fund.

All bidding for the Online Silent Auction will be done on the GiveSmart website through your smartphone. You don’t need to download an app. Click here to view the GiveSmart event page on your phone, which will allow you to view the artwork, place your bids, and receive real-time updates and alerts regarding the auction.

 Online bidding is open now and runs through Friday, Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m. Note: The Handbid is no longer being used as the bidding app. Instead, they are utilizing GiveSmart, a web-based browser platform that doesn’t require the event participants to download an app. 

So, grab your smartphone, register for the online auction and start bidding on your favorites.

If you have questions, contact Tracy Hartman, director of development at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.376.6000, ext. 241.

 

