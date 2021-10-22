NewLeftHeader

mist

58.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Eighth Annual Gala celebrated the magic FP 102221

Eighth Annual Gala celebrated the magic of Glennwood House and its residents

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday evening, Oct. 17, magic was in the air at the Festival of the Arts during the 8th Annual Glennwood Gala – and not just due to the performance of Le PeTiT CiRqUe. 

As Glennwood Housing Foundation, residents and their families and friends gathered where “enchanting” was the best word to describe the atmosphere. It was an occasion to celebrate the creativity, individuality and passion of the incredible residents. 

8 annual circus

Click on photo for a larger image

Le PeTiT CiRqUe 

“The residents arrived in style on the iconic Laguna Trolleys,” said Faith Manners, CEO of Glennwood House. “I think that kicked off the excitement and success of Glennwood’s most successful gala ever!”

All in attendance lined up to cheer and applaud the residents as they walked from the trolleys to the Festival of Arts entrance.

8 annual trolley

Click on photo for a larger image

Residents arrive at FOA

The last gala, held in 2019, raised more than $300,000, all of which benefitted the Glennwood Housing Foundation program.

Glennwood House of Laguna Beach provides adults with special needs an opportunity to live independently in a safe, diverse, dynamic and loving community, offering special programs, social involvement and supported living.

It all began when the Larson and Voogd families saw the need for their children to experience independent living in a safe and supportive environment. Once children reach the age of 18, many transitional support services through school systems end and new chapters in their lives begin. Many young adults with disabilities often find themselves feeling isolated and Glennwood provides the opportunity for not only continued personal growth but for inclusive participation in an expansive world. 

8 annual lauren and vinita

Click on photo for a larger image

Vinita Voogd and her daughter Lauren

Opening in 2013, the 30,000-square-foot former residential care facility houses 50 adults. One of their goals is for the residents to be able to live-work-play and function as a diverse community within the greater community. 

Presenting sponsor of the gala was the Thompson Family Foundation.

Monica and Rick Thompson, whose son Troy has been at Glennwood for seven years, had the utmost praise for the residence. “It’s amazing,” said Monica. “So genuine and pure. We love to go see Troy on campus at Glennwood, it’s very warm.”

8 annual Thompsons

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick and Monica Thompson and their son Troy

A challenging year

After a challenging year, it was a time to party and everyone took full advantage of the opportunity to be together.

Examples of the residents’ creativity was evident throughout the festival grounds; hand-painted scarves, hats and artwork to name just a few. At each place setting at the dinner tables, one-of-a-kind napkins created by Glennwood residents were gifted to the attendees. 

 Glennwood Director of Development Janet Parsons said, “It was so touching to see our 300 guests cheering the residents as they arrived at Festival of the Arts and walked the red carpet. The Glennwood residents and staff joined our guests at the welcome reception and we so enjoyed visiting with each other as we began the evening.”

8 annual red carpet

Click on photo for a larger image

Walking the red carpet 

Marmalade provided tantalizing appetizers as attendees mingled, drank Champagne and greeted friends.

As is it the tradition, everyone started the evening together, and then the Glennwood residents and their friends entered the stage and lawn area for their prom, which included their own caterer, casino game and DJ. 

As resident Danielle Agam bet at one of the casino tables – and from all indications won – her father Shraga Agam explained her history at Glennwood. “Danielle has been there from the beginning. We feel very blessed to be part of all this, it is a unique place. We were looking for someplace like this in Los Angeles, since we live in Encino. We looked at places that housed only five to six people, but Glennwood with its 50 residents is like a community. When we were shown around the property, they were in the process of building it. We talked to people and the staff is amazing. It takes a lot of patience and understanding. Parents don’t always know how to react, but we do the best we can. They have so many activities – locally – walking on the beach, volleyball, and they go to the mountains. Chabad is just a short distance away, which is convenient. She also attends a vocational center.” 

8 annual trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Celebrating in style

Danielle’s father attested to her social personality. “During the pandemic, Danielle came home a few times, but she missed the activities and her friends at Glennwood.”

As the evening progressed, the rest of the gala guests moved to the seating area for dinner, presentations and the live auction. Marmalade provided a feast befitting a gala.

Dancing and music from the prom area continued as residents used the special headsets provided by Silent Disco as Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer Henry DiCarlo – an Emmy award-winning AMS meteorologist and sportscaster for KTLA Morning News – continued on with the evening’s program.

Dr. J. Thomas Megerian, a board-certified pediatrician and child neurologist specializing in Autistic spectrum, presented the program.

Results of the Live Auction:

–Two trips at $5,500 each to Kaanapali Shores, Maui (at the last minute, the donator added another trip).

–Four days, three nights in Napa Valley - $5,900.

–Toby’s Wine Wheelbarrow - $4,600.

–Two-night stay at Casa del Mar in Santa Monica - $3,200.

–Photograph from FOA exhibitor Jeffrey Rovner - $1,200.

–Ski week in Utah - $5,300.

–VIP package at Dodger Stadium - $4,400.

There was no shortage of fun and frivolity at the gala. A good time was had by all and a most worthy foundation program benefitted.

For more information on Glennwood Housing Foundation, go to www.glennwoodhouse.org.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.