 October 22, 2021

Crystal Cove Conservancy among Parks 102221

Crystal Cove Conservancy among Parks California’s first “Career Pathways” grantees

Crystal Cove Conservancy (CCC) has been named as one of six inaugural recipients of Parks California’s 2021 Natural Resource Stewardship Career Pathways grants. The grants support organizations who are advancing access and climate resilience across state parks through workforce development programs.

The CCC, in partnership with California State Parks’ Orange Coast District (OCD) and UC Irvine’s Center for Environmental Biology (CEB), is launching a new summer capstone project that connects nontraditional students who may not normally qualify for internships to work directly with CCC and OCD staff on natural resource projects. 

Crystal Cove Conservancy scientists

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CCC

Young “scientists” engaged in field studies

As a recipient, CCC will work hand-in-hand with California State Parks to advance climate resilience and environmental justice in outdoor spaces, and is committed to breaking down barriers to broaden and expand access to job training, professional development and career advancement opportunities.

“We’re so pleased to have this opportunity to expand both our conservation efforts and our community,” said Kate Wheeler, president and CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Expanding access to our public lands and opportunities to help preserve it creates new populations of environmental stewards, every one of which we’ll need to ensure that places like Crystal Cove live on for generations.” 

In addition to providing training and work experience in invasive species removal work, habitat restoration projects, and monitoring and fuel reduction work, CCC will also invest in building an inclusive culture through staffing and mentorship. It will connect participants to job networks, provide career advice and additional resources such as equipment, wages, meals and travel reimbursement to make training opportunities more accessible to the community it serves. 

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of state parks through education, conservation and employment opportunities.

To learn more about Parks California’s Career Pathways grants, the grantees and their programs, visit https://parkscalifornia.org/pathways/.

 

