 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Where’s Maggi?

Here’s a little detail Maggi found along a Laguna roadway – a driveway detail. Has anyone else noticed?

Send your answers in to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The location will be revealed in Tuesday’s edition, and we’ll let you know who got it right.

Wheres Maggi 10 22 21

