 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Noah Novick

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has announced that Noah Novick, a LBHS senior, has been selected as “Student of the Month” representing the Foreign Language Department.

In addition to Spanish, Novick is passionate about biology and music. He enjoys composing, recording and performing live music and was a Le Fete Student Organizer. He has also participated in theater, chorus and cross country & track and was an Honors Spanish Assistant while a student at LBHS.

In the future, Novick would like to take another of his passions for biology and become a lab scientist. His goal is to achieve a Ph.D., then start his own company doing biological research pertaining to disease. He would ultimately like to help others live healthier lives through his work. 

He also hopes to continue his love of the Spanish language through a minor.

 

