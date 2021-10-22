NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Local violin shop owner builds custom violin 102221

Local violin shop owner builds custom violin as a gift to Laguna student or player

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Stephen Davy, owner of Stephen R. Davy Violins, spent the pandemic building a custom violin for a fortunate recipient, who has yet to be found.

Prior to that time, Davy received an art grant for $5,000 – funded by the Wayne Peterson Fund – from the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission to build a custom violin so that it could be gifted to a local Laguna student or player. 

“I am interested in gifting it to help inspire a musical student to pursue music,” Davy said. “The recipient would need to have some form of connection to Laguna or lived in Laguna and has moved to college. We prefer an intermediate to skilled level young player. It was a great thing what the Arts Commission did, and I hope to get the violin to the right person. I look forward to who that might be.”

This was among the many donations made by the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation.

local violin front view

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Custom violin awaits recipient

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl developed a proposal for a grant program for Laguna Beach artists to return to creative work. Poeschl shared the concept with the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, who has undertaken great work and has supported the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. A donation of $100,000 was awarded to the City of Laguna Beach, made possible by a gift from the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, to support Laguna Beach artists. The grant program was unanimously supported by the City Council and Arts Commission. 

As a community, Laguna Beach has evolved with artists at its core. Artists are integral in shaping the city and are an economic driver. The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission believed that in order to support resident artists they need to work here to remain here. As a result, the Fostering Creativity Grants program was initiated.

Grants were awarded to Laguna Beach resident artists of amounts between $1,000 and $8,000.

According to his wife, Dee Challis Davy, once a recipient is found, part of the grant proposal was that Davy would host a recital at which his daughter-in-law would play the custom violin and then present it to the recipient.

Violin shop

“It took several months,” Davy said. “It’s a long process that can’t be rushed, especially in later stages.”

Davy established Stephen R. Davy Violins in 1974 in Washington D.C. and relocated to Laguna Beach in 1982. For many years, he was also a professional guitarist. Originally working out of his house, Davy opened his shop in 1993 across the street from his current location – which he moved to in 2008. Before he opened his store, Davy ran an antique shop where he displayed violins. 

local violin sideview

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Davy looks forward to finding the right recipient

Stephen R. Davy Violins specializes in the sales, restoration and repair of fine bowed instruments as well as bow re-hair, rentals, accessories and adjustment. They also provide rental instruments supporting school music programs in the Southern California area.

Davy studied violin making with Italian luthier Albert Moglie, a master violin maker and the curator for more than 50 years of the Stradivarius instruments at the Smithsonian Institution, specializing in fine bow re-hair and personal adjustment appointments for optimum sound quality. Davy credits his mentors Harry Duffy, Karl Roy, Albert Moglie and Lynn Hannings.

Anyone interested in becoming the recipient of the violin, should call Davy at 949.499.5088 for more information on how to apply. 

Stephen R. Davy Violins is located at 31662 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Stephen R. Davy Violins, go to www.davy-violins.com.

 

