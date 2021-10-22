NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Time to Mask Up, this time for fun FP 102221

Time to Mask Up, this time for fun at the LBCAC Halloween Bash fundraiser

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will be hosting its inaugural “Mask-A-Rad” Halloween Bash fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. on a scenic, seaside Moss Point Estate in South Laguna Beach. 

Ryan Heflin & Band and “Laguna Tenor,” Rick Weber and Gerardo “Jerry” Segura will perform, while the Tasting Menu includes plant-based and traditional protein options, prepared by Chef Stephen Orlick. 

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the costume and mask contests, as well as an art-inspired silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the LBCAC to realize its vision of creating an accessible and affordable epicenter for entertaining and thought-provoking art in the heart of Laguna Beach.

The “Mask-A-Rad” event is the first major fundraiser that the LBCAC has held since the world went on COVID-19 lockdown in March of 2020. 

According to the Recovery Support Function Leadership Group (RSFLG), “The experiential and in-person nature of the arts – whether visual arts, music, dance, or numerous other mediums – has made it especially difficult to sustain, as many venues have remained closed, or on limited operations. In the face of those challenges, arts organizations and artists have adapted and innovated in an effort to survive.” 

The LBCAC has taken advantage of this “downtime” to make improvements to their venue along the Forest Avenue Promenade, in downtown Laguna Beach. Beginning with improved air circulation, to reconfigured seating and hand sanitizer stations, the LBCAC is committed to offering unique events that are comfortable and safe for all who attend. 

“It’s been too long! We are so pleased to be hosting our first major fundraiser, with three premier music acts, a chef-prepared Tasting Menu, fabulous art in our silent auction, and great prizes for the best costume and the best mask. Our guests will enjoy all of this fun and entertainment outdoors, at scenic, seaside Moss Point, during sunset, the Saturday night before Halloween,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “Let’s face it, the arts took a beating over the past 18 months and we truly need our supporters, both local and global, to help us keep up the unique program we offer.” 

There are several ways to get involved, purchase tickets for $125 each or a table of 10 for $1,000; donate to the LBCAC via their GoFundMe page; or reserve the LBCAC for your private event, and volunteer your time and/or skills. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For tickets, go here.

 

