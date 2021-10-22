NewLeftHeader

mist

58.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Copy & Print Center dogs work different shifts 102221

Copy & Print Center dogs work different shifts; Tyson and Peanut on the job 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Operated by Mehdi Zahedi and his daughter Mindy, the Copy & Print Center has been in business in the same location for 31 years. A downtown fixture in Laguna, the store is located on Beach Street – and has always had shop dogs.

Having pets in the workplace has been found to lower stress and boost morale, and when it’s a family-run business, every day can be national “Take Your Dog to Work Day” – if you want it to be. 

“I bring both of my dogs to work with me,” said Mindy, who grew up in Laguna. “However, they have different shifts. The black and tan dog, Tyson, is a bit of a wild child and works with me on Fridays. The white dog, Peanut, works with me on Wednesdays and even comes to the gym with me afterwards.” 

 Lest you think Mindy needs a watch dog while she’s in the store, you’d be mistaken. She doesn’t need a canine chaperone and is more than capable of taking care of herself. A boxer for five years, Mindy trains in Laguna Hills – and her second competition is in November. She got into boxing when she broke her arm and wanted to get back into shape. 

So, it’s not a surprise that Tyson was named after Mike Tyson.

Copy & print Mindy and dogs

Click on photo for a larger image

Mindy with Peanut (on left) and Tyson

Tyson is Mindy’s fifth dog from the Orange County Animal Shelter. “I got him at an adoption event three years ago when he was five months old,” said Mindy. “All the other puppies were eating and not looking at me, and he was the only one who came over to me.”

Tyson is a Rottweiler and Australian Cattle Dog mix, which is an interesting combination of working and herding dogs. In German, Rottweilers were known as Rottweiler Metzgerhund, meaning Rottweil butchers’ dogs, because their main use was to herd livestock and pull carts laden with butchered meat to market. Australian Cattle Dogs are definitely job driven, but here at the shop, Tyson’s job seems to be keeping track of who comes in the door and patrolling the aisles in between the machines.

Not at all a throwback to his herding instincts, Tyson has a strange quirk. He likes the sound of paper crunching, which is obviously a good thing if you’re spending time in a copy and print shop.

Shop greeters

“Tyson is really friendly and puts his paws up on the counter so he can see over it when he greets/recognizes someone,” Mehdi said.

On the other hand, Peanut follows people around when he’s there. 

Downtown shop favorites, both Tyson and Peanut get treats from 254 Shoes and Ken’s Jewelry Store – among other retailers.

Nine-year-old Peanut, a Maltese Shih Tzu, came to live with Mindy a year ago. Although he’s not a working dog, his breed possesses a congenial personality and they’re fun to have around. 

Copy & print dad and mindy

Click on photo for a larger image

Mindy with her dad Mehdi, with Peanut and Tyson

“Peanut grew up in a neighbor’s backyard and when their other dog died, he was back there alone,” Mindy noted. “They let me have him.” 

Peanut is a total adventurer. “Despite his size, he is up for anything,” Mindy said. “He loves camping, hiking, playing in water and accompanying me to the gym. He generally has a great time when we take him anywhere! His favorite toys are his stuffed moose and his toy bone. He’s also just discovered that he is allowed to jump onto the couch and seems to have a great time stealing my seat.” 

Mindy admitted that Tyson is a bit of a “nervous Nancy” and doesn’t enjoy journeys as much as Peanut. “He loves walks, cuddling, back scratches, wrestling, tug o’ war, his giant orange ball, his indestructible toy donut and stealing Peanut’s stuffed toys when no one is looking (which he’s not supposed to have because he destroys them),” she said. “He also loves going over to his grandparent’s house where he makes a game out of picking apples off their apple tree.” 

What happens when Mindy leaves for work and doesn’t take Tyson? “My boyfriend says that he goes into the closet and pouts,” she said. 

Apparently, Tyson loves his work.

Fortunately for Tyson and Peanut, during the pandemic, the shop stayed open. 

“We were considered essential,” Mehdi said. “Business was good during that time. A lot of people were doing electronic documents. People were also doing trust deeds and advance directives, and since I’m a notary, that kept me busy.”

So, if you want to meet Peanut and Tyson, visit on Wednesdays and Fridays, and as with all the shop dogs in town, don’t forget the treats! 

Copy & Print Center is located at 240 Beach St., Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.CopyPrintCenter.com, or call 949.494.5005.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.