 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Third Street Writers offer eerie evening 102221

Third Street Writers offer eerie evening of readings for Halloween

Third Street Writers is hosting Secrets & Sins, their upcoming Halloween Reading & Open Mic event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m. in the LCAD Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. Secrets & Sins is Third Street Writers annual eerie evening of original stories and poems.

“This is our first post-pandemic in-person reading event,” said Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “We are thrilled to be able to gather and once again share this fiendishly fun tradition with the community.”

This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register in advance at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Third Street Writers group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Third Street Writers

Third Street Writers gets ready to share some hair-raising stories

“Everyone loves dark stories, and we’ve been hard at work to create some hair-raising tales,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “Thanks to Zoom, our members have continued to expand their storytelling skills during lockdown, and I think the audience will be delighted.”

As well as the opportunity to listen, anyone from the public is encouraged to share original work (fiction, nonfiction and poetry) during the open mic session following the reading. Pieces should not exceed three minutes.

Workshopping virtually for the last 18 months, the Third Street Writers has also hosted a variety of workshops led by guest instructors, including Marya Summers, Cara Benson and Barbara DeMarco-Barrett.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing a variety of genres and writing styles,” said Dechary, “as well as working to promote local writers and provide an encouraging, peer-led environment to help make the literary community as diverse and vibrant as it can be.”

Anyone with a writing project is encouraged to check out Third Street Writers’ free workshops held Mondays, 12-2 p.m. at the Susi Q Center.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology.

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. You may like Third Street Writers on Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter @thirdstreetwriters.

 

