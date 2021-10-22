Commission OKs improvement plans, new exterior design for Nirvana Grille
By SARA HALL
Nirvana Grille may soon have a new look that aims to stand out on the corner of Beach and Broadway streets.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 20 unanimously approved plans for remodeling the exterior of the building and other improvements for the restaurant, located at 303 Broadway St.
It’s a very important property downtown, said Commissioner Susan Whitin, and there are great possibilities there.
“This project is a quantum shift on a really drab building,” Whitin said. “I’m excited to see what happens with the rest of the property.”
It will almost make Nirvana look like a freestanding building and really set it apart, she said. It’s a real step up for the corner, she added.
“Everything you’re doing, I think it really will transform that corner,” Whitin said.
Most of the discussion focused on whether or not the building should be flush with the sidewalk or pushed back, the design of corner and entrance, the landscaping plan, rooftop options, operating hours and parking.
The project includes targeted improvements for the Nirvana Grille tenant space within the mixed-use development, The Plaza.
Plans include ground floor additions at the Nirvana Grille tenant space, demolition of the existing gazebos and lattice screens throughout the property, remodel of an existing stair structure, replacement of the existing fabric awnings with new metal awnings, a revised color and material palette at Nirvana Grille, new exterior building lighting, replacement guardrails at the rooftop dining deck and landscaping.
The approved conditional use permit amendments also transferred three sidewalk café parking credits from Nirvana Grille (Suites 101 and 102) to Shirley’s Bagels (Suite 108) for the relocation of a nine-seat outdoor dining area at the property.
With long-term plans to update the rest of the building’s appearance, proposed improvements for the Nirvana Grille corner location include:
–A 60-square-foot addition at the existing restaurant entrance, which would replace the entry door with operable metal-framed windows.
–Enclosure of a 285-square-foot outdoor dining area at the ground floor within an aluminum-clad structure to accommodate the relocated primary entrance.
–Remodel of a partially enclosed stair structure that provides access to the second-floor suites and the restaurant’s rooftop dining area, to include modified openings and new glazing.
–Replacement of the existing fabric awnings with new metal shutter awnings.
–Refinished stucco in a light taupe base with dark gray accents.
–A gray stone veneer application along a portion of the restaurant’s ground floor (El Dorado Stone LedgeCut33 Beach Pebble).
–New building and landscape lighting.
–Replacement aluminum guardrails at the rooftop dining deck in an unpainted, anodized finish.
–Demolition of the rooftop gazebo and associated support columns.
–New landscaping.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach/dw architecture + design
A rendering of the proposed improvements and new design for Nirvana Grille
A Master Sign Program amendment to replace the existing fabric awnings with new metal sign panels will occur at a later date.
Phase two of the project will include new building and landscape lighting throughout the property, revised exterior building color scheme and new landscaping. It will be submitted as a separate application.
A rooftop deck furnishings plan (seating, umbrellas, tenting, heating elements, etc.) was not included in the plans, so it will also be reviewed by the Planning Commission at a later date.
The project significantly advances the city’s design goals at the Broadway elevation by creating a sense of arrival at Nirvana Grille, said Senior Planner Anthony Viera. It will also enhance the property’s architectural character with a high quality and contemporary design, which will reduce its current monolithic appearance, he added.
The key design point the commission discussed was whether the corner should be recessed or flush.
The concrete sidewalk coming right up to the stone could be a bit rough, noted Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.
“Is it going to be a visually awkward moment? Or should there be a little bit of landscape softening the transition?” he questioned.
Whitin suggested pushing the storefront out flush with the corner and extend the landscaping up to the property line on the corner, an idea the rest of the commission supported and was ultimately included in the approved motion.
As long as the applicant uses the approved plant palette that they proposed there wouldn’t be a need to come back for this issue.
Commissioners first heard a concept review of the project in April 2019. At the time, while the commission was broadly supportive of the proposed improvements, there were concerns that the findings may not be made to support a height variance to reconstruct and expand an existing staircase enclosure. Since the concept review hearing, the scope of work has been revised to eliminate the height variance.
Commissioner Ken Sadler initially saw the project when the height variance was requested and was glad to see they worked it out of the plans so the variance was no longer needed.
“The general, overall design of this is a huge improvement over what’s there,” Sadler said. “That entrance has always been hidden and awkward.”
The business owner has found the recessed entry to be “uninviting” and customers regularly complain that it is difficult to tell if the restaurant is open or not, Viera said. This is where the most significant design statement occurs in the new project.
“The improvements are intended to give the fine dining establishment a sense of prominence along the street,” Viera said.
Their plans focus on creating a new entrance, explained Project architect Diane White of dw architecture + design. People often get confused about the location of the restaurant, she said. The goal is to start with the corner to give Nirvana a little more character and identity. The restaurant needs to be visible, she added.
“(To create) a little more sense of happening and exposure at the corner of Beach and Broadway,” White said.
Overall, they hope to downplay the scale of the building so it doesn’t have such a massive presence, White said. The new design will add texture and ambience to the corner, she added.
A new ledgestone veneer will be added to a portion of the Nirvana storefront, but it’s not exactly a ledger stone, it’s a ledge cut, White explained. It’s a longer, rectangular three-inch high stone, not the stacked stone seen in residential settings, she noted.
Additional planters at the southwest corner will provide a continuous row of vegetation. The proposed plant palette will add color and texture to the remodeled façade, Viera said.
The rooftop dining area will be maintained in generally the same condition and will accommodate about 30 customers. The wood lattice gazebo will be demolished and the accompanying stucco support columns will be removed or reduced to railing height.
Removing the gazebo from the rooftop will be a great improvement, Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin said.
“I like what’s happening here at the corner, it’s long overdue,” he said. “I like the whole redesign of that corner; I think it really sets the restaurant apart.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach
Existing street frontages of the Nirvana Grille building: (Clockwise from top left) Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, Broadway Street
Although there’s no specific rooftop plan just yet, the long-term intention is to use the roof deck more regularly for general restaurant activity. It would be great to utilize that space all season, said Nirvana Grille Chef/Owner Lindsay Smith.
“It’s a challenge, I need that space,” she said.
Nirvana Grille’s hours of operation are currently limited by their CUP and the shared parking plan, which doesn’t allow the restaurant to open until 5 p.m., when the other businesses in the building are closed.
It’d be great to have the option to be open for lunch, Smith said.
“The goal for us, obviously, is the more we can be open, the more we can succeed,” Smith said.
Although they don’t want to bring it forward right now and hold up the rest of the remodel process, she said.
They don’t want to slow the process down, agreed building owner Rael Merson, president of Mixed Use Capital Laguna LLP. The reason they proceeded along the path of piecemealing improvements was simply to allow Smith to get the corner with Nirvana fixed up as quick as possible.
“That corner’s a gigantic mess, it’s an affront to the senses,” Merson said. “We need to find some way to pull it all together and make it look like something cohesive.”
It’s important to the success of Nirvana for this project to be completed, Smith said, and she’s been waiting on these improvements for years, which was tough, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re struggling, we’re really struggling,” Smith said. “We need something to give.”
She’s also hoping to reconceptualize the inside at the same time as the exterior improvements are happening. Although she didn’t give details, it would be something special in the community.
“I don’t want to present anything yet because I want to see what’s occurring,” with the remodel plans, Smith said, “but it would change the way the restaurant operates, what we’re serving, how we’re envisioned, a new branding, everything.”
They want to be a pillar in the community, said Smith, who was born and raised in Laguna Beach. She’s been very involved with local nonprofits and organizations, as well as helping out during the pandemic
“We really are a part of this community and I want to be able to continue that,” she said.
Commissioners urged staff to look into possible workarounds to the limitations on Nirvana’s operating hours due to the shared parking plan.
It’s based on the number of seats allocated for the restaurant use, explained Senior Planner Martina Caron. There are 127 seats available total during the restaurant’s permissible hours of operation, which are restricted from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (although the restaurant closes at 9 or 10 p.m. depending on the day – they tried 1 a.m., but found it too late for the family atmosphere at Nirvana, Smith said). The limitation is due to the shared pool of parking spaces, particularly with the office tenants on the second floor.
Through a separate process, staff can review what would be permissible during daytime hours during the weekday with a smaller pool of seats, possibly just the rooftop deck or a limited number of seats inside.
“There may be some opportunities there that we can look at without having to alter the conclusions of the shared parking study and involving additional analysis by a traffic engineer,” Viera said. “We would be happy to explore that with the applicant. I wouldn’t be able to confirm what’s feasible tonight, but there may be room for some creativity and flexibility here.”
That restriction is only because it’s connected to the complex, Dubin pointed out.
“It just seems like it’s a penalty for this particular restaurant because it’s connected to a complex versus a standalone building or a standalone restaurant that has no parking, which we have plenty of examples of that all over town. It just seems restrictive for this particular tenant,” Dubin said. “It just feels like the inequity in that it doesn’t seem fair, just because it’s connected to a complex.”