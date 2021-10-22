NewLeftHeader

 October 22, 2021

It’s almost tailgate time…

Laguna Beach High School Athletic Boosters has planned an exciting event for all ages.

Friends and family are welcome to join the inaugural Laguna Beach High School Homecoming Football Tailgate, hosted tonight, Friday, Oct. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the District Lot.

Los Angeles-based funk band, Slapbak, will be performing live alongside LBHS athletic team representatives, who will be selling team spirit wear as well as food prior to the evening’s game.

It's almost tailgste time players

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LBHS players take to the gridiron at a previous football game

This year’s homecoming theme is “Halloween,” so plan to dress accordingly.

Vehicle parking will be allowed and encouraged inside the perimeter of the District Lot. Cash and PayPal will be accepted at the event.

 

