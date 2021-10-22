NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

The Plant Man 102221

The Plant Man: planting Spring bulbs

By Steven Kawaratani

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower, clearly our whole life would change.” – Buddha

With the weather autumnly perfect and a sense of normalcy returning to Laguna and beyond, I now focus my attention toward the prospect of bulbs. Long a fascination or even a miracle for gardeners, bulbs can be counted on to bloom annually, after disappearing and returning from the depths of the soil. Most bulbs live for years, and it is part of garden magic to anticipate their yearly return. 

Bulbs are the ideal beginner’s plants, as their flower buds are already formed inside at the time of purchase. The gardener is practically assured of flowers the upcoming season, unless he or she commits some significant error (bulbs do have a top and bottom). With the minimum care of moisture, light and food, bulbs will succeed almost anywhere. 

Why wait for Spring?

The best place to shop for bulbs is at your favorite nursery or garden center. Bulbs vary in size and quality, so look carefully before you purchase; generally, larger bulbs will produce more flowers while blooming. Select firm bulbs, avoiding ones that are mushy or infested with insects. Tulip, daffodil and crocus bulbs should be chilled (not frozen) in the refrigerator for six to eight weeks prior to planting.

Most bulbs prefer a sunny locale and a soil that is not too acid; a pH of 6.5 to 7.0 is desirable. Additionally, it is important that the soil drains well; bulbs can rot if they sit in soggy soil. Heavy, clay soil structure can be improved by adding peat moss or leaf mold. Unlike nitrogen, phosphorous moves slowly downward, so superphosphate or bone meal should be added at the depth of the future root zone of each bulb.

The garden maxim that a bulb should be planted at a depth equal to twice its width is generally safe. However, in light sandy soils, bulbs should be planted a little deeper, and in heavier soils, a little shallower. Tall growers, like gladiolus and lilies, need the extra support of deeper planting to ensure they grow upright. Even then, some bulbs often require stakes for vertical support.

The Plant Man's favorite planting mix and mulch

The best time to apply fertilizer is when the first shoots appear. A low nitrogen “bloom” fertilizer is better for bulbs than one high in nitrogen. An organic mulch to cover the bulbs helps to keep the weeds down, retains moisture and improves the general soil condition and appearance.

Besides the obvious use of bulbs in garden beds and pots, they are successful in informal planting beds and “hidden” areas of your garden; masses of blooms remind one to take advantage of the entire garden. Narcissus and hyacinth can be grown in water and pebbles, bringing wonderful flowers and their fragrance indoors.

It seems natural that I should plant bulbs with Catharine; they have added an ineffable touch to our garden. Their prodigious display and brilliance of color have shown us that prior to narcissi and daffodils, our landscape was never entirely complete. 

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

