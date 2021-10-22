NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 102221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Raindrops falling on our heads!

Dennis 5As of late, local weather has been on a nice little winning streak with hardly any gloom, lots of sunshine and cool crisp mornings. Temps have been down into the high 40s at night out in the Canyon and below normal afternoon temps in the mid-60s. Local ocean temps are already down into the upper 50s across most of the county, the earliest that it’s been that chilly since 2003 when similar water temps were recorded. The normal ocean temp for October 20 is around 63-65.

Northern and parts of Central California are about to get fully drenched. We’re talking five to eight inches with even a foot in some areas – and with feet, not inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada Range. It’s either feast or famine up there in the wildfire ravaged areas. A series of strong lows are setting their sights on Northern California as the North Pacific storm machine is well oiled and tuned and ready to rock and roll. We could even get some of that moisture down here by the weekend. 

Sure, those downpours will put out the fires, but this much rain will surely result in serious landslides and flooding. That much rain in that short period of only a few days will just run off like concrete as the ground is so parched. Any significant rain will not be absorbed, so that area is on high alert.

Our so-called rainy season is about to begin down here. November averages about 1.2 inches in Laguna with December averaging about 2.5 inches. Our two wettest months are January and February with about 3.1 inches for those two months, followed by around 2.5 for March and 1.1 for April. After that, the faucet is pretty much turned off until the following late October or November with only about a total of around 1.2 inches from May through October. 

The annual average in Laguna is about 13.95 inches. Last season’s total in Laguna was a paltry 4.4 inches, the third driest on record, thanks to an ongoing strong La Niña event that is presently beefing up once again. So even though it’s hard to predict the upcoming season’s output, the pattern for almost every La Niña season here is well below normal rainfall. It usually involves only a handful of those Pacific moisture-laden lows penetrating that stubborn ridge of high pressure. They pretty much run the show during the winter months – as most of that energy sets its sights on the gloomy Pacific Northwest.

Historically, when it comes to our seasonal rainfall, the pattern has been a dry winter here when there’s a La Niña. When there was an El Niño going on, weak or strong, we had a wetter than normal season with only one exception. That was the most recent El Niño, a strong event, which behaved out of character, dropping less than eight inches for the entire 2015-16 campaign. The same exception was true for the recent La Niña event that followed the 2015-16 El Niño. In 2018-19 we got soaked with nearly 20 inches of the wet stuff. That’s the crazy thing about weather; there’s always a new surprise in store for us! 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

