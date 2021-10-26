NewLeftHeader

 October 26, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

The Four Seasons

Dennis 5Fire, flood, earthquake, drought. These are California’s Four Seasons according to the late Johnny Carson’s monologue way back in the late ‘70s and it rang so true!

Of course, here on Sunday, torrential rains are targeting all the burn areas up in the northern part of the state. Unfortunately, they are focusing on the burn areas where all the wildfires were in recent months, with some totals approaching 8-12 inches. 

Of course, most of that rainwater will not be absorbed as the earth is parched and has the texture of hard cement, so flood waters are free to do their thing. The giant system that is presently assaulting that area will pass through our area by late Monday or Tuesday. It will be a shadow of its former self with only about a quarter to maybe a third of an inch at the most, but at this point we’ll take anything we can get. At the tail end of that front, we’ll see a nice stretch of sunny warm weather with temps well into the 70s with possible offshore winds as a strong ridge of high pressure settles in over our region.

I’m confused here, as some weather agencies are calling it a bomb cyclone, while others are dubbing it an atmospheric river. I’m looking at the latest satellite images on Sunday the 24th at noon, and I don’t see any hint of that river, which is subtropical in nature and extends for several thousand miles to the southwest below Hawaii. 

These rivers are usually only about 300 miles wide at the most, yet I see no hint of that going on, rather I’m looking at a huge comma-shaped mass that is sitting about 200 miles off the Oregon/Washington border. I’ve been watching this deep and rapidly intensifying storm since it first dropped out of the Gulf of Alaska. This very strong low is known as a bomb cyclone which means the central pressure in this monster has dropped more than 24 millibars within the last 24 hours. This system’s central pressure has dropped more than 30 millibars in that period, falling from 990 millibars down to 960 in just 24 hours! 

On the aneroid barometer that’s a drop from 29.20 inches of mercury all the way down to 28.40 at noon here on Sunday with at least two dozen isobars tightly wound around this monster. That’s the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane! It sure doesn’t look at all like an atmospheric river, rather a powerful central North Pacific up at Latitude 45 degrees North here at noon on Sunday. 

Personally, I think that some of these agencies are overusing that term, because this parade of huge comma-shaped clouds doesn’t look like a “river “ at all, plus these lows are not tropical as they are too cold to be “Pineapple Express” systems. I may be wrong, but satellite images don’t lie, so stay tuned on that one.

By the way, Laguna’s rain total since July 1st is at 1.13 inches compared to a normal to date of 0.83 inches. This coming Thursday marks the anniversary of the October 27, 1993 wildfire that destroyed 435 homes here in Laguna including Tidbit’s own home. 

Have a safe and healthy week, ALOHA!

 

