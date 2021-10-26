NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 102621

“Art in Public Places” – Laguna Coastline by Mia Tavonitti

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 32nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Laguna Coastline by Mia Tavonitti was installed in 2004. Five feet in height and six-feet wide, it depicts a composite image of the local coastline and tidepools. This mosaic was commissioned by the Fritz Duda Company for the exterior of the restored Laguna Drugs building.

Art in closeup mosaic

Tavonitti paints with glass 

“I create mosaics that have the depth and light that I strive for in my paintings,” said Tavonitti. “I enjoy making art that will physically withstand time, appeal to my tactile nature and satisfy my love for detail.”

Tavonitti attended California State University where she earned her Master of Fine Arts in illustration. Tavonitti began her mosaic work in 1999 with her first commission of a series of nine mosaics for Newport Elementary School.

Over the last 25 years, Tavonitti crafted an award winning, diverse career in art that is inspired by a life of adventure, beauty and faith. Her paintings and glass mosaics can be found in public, private, institutional and corporate collections worldwide from Marriott Resorts and Harrah’s Casinos to the United States Air Force.

Art in mosaic front view

Tavonitti works are found worldwide

Tavonitti has been known to paint with glass. Her intricate stained-glass mosaics weave her experience as a painter with her love of high Renaissance glass mosaics. She has created numerous mosaics for churches, restaurants, residences, corporations and public works projects throughout the U.S. over the last 16 years. Tavonitti’s monumental glass mosaics Svelata and the Crucifixion of Christ garnered her consecutive second and first place awards at Artprize, the world’s largest art completion in 2010 and 2011, exposing her to an even wider audience.

