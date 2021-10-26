NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Laguna Beach County Water District calls 102621

Laguna Beach County Water District calls for conservation measures

The Laguna Beach County Water District’s board of directors has declared a “Water Supply Shortage Watch” (Water Watch) asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use to help preserve the region’s storage reserves.

A Water Watch is the first stage in the district’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan and signals that the region’s reserves are being depleted and that if water use is not cut, district customers will likely see shortages and rationing in the future. The Water Watch shortage level encourages customers to implement extraordinary voluntary conservation measures to achieve a 5-15% water use reduction and asks residents and businesses to continue water use efficiency efforts. 

 The board’s action comes on the heels of the state’s worsening drought conditions and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the district’s wholesale water supplier, declaring a water supply alert in its 5,200-square-mile service area. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Governor Newsom expanded the California drought emergency to include all of California but stopped short of ordering mandatory water conservation for the state. Adding to the severity, the Bureau of Reclamation has declared a first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which provides about 25% of Southern California’s water needs.

Laguna Beach County Water Gallardo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by LBCWD

Jose Gallardo, the LBCWD’s water use efficiency technician

While the district and its customers have taken bold steps to reduce water use, more must be done to stretch the region’s supply. “We are entering a critical time,” said Keith Van Der Maaten, district general manager. “Following two consecutive dry winters, with all signs pointing to a third, we need to be diligent in reducing the amount of water we use daily. We’re asking that residents and local businesses help us conserve by reducing water use and by staying within their water budget.”

Achieving the reduction can be accomplished with some simple water-smart behavioral changes such as:

–Turning off the water while brushing teeth and shaving, saving approximately three gallons per day.

–Shortening showers by one or two minutes, saving approximately five gallons per day.

–Using dishwashers and clothes washers only when full, saving approximately 15-50 gallons per day.

–Taking advantage of district rebate programs and replacing high water use fixtures and appliances.

–Installing pool covers, saving hundreds of gallons per year.

–Installing a smart sprinkler irrigation controller, saving approximately 40 gallons per day.

–Performing routine irrigation system checks to detect leaks, overspray and broken sprinkler heads, saving approximately 500 gallons per month.

–Planting native plants and using organic mulch to reduce evaporation, saving hundreds of gallons a year.

In addition, the district has mandatory “common sense” water use restrictions that apply to all customers. These restrictions are always in effect, and if not adhered to, represent waste and unreasonable use of water. They include:

–Irrigating landscaping between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Allowing excess irrigation water to flow onto the sidewalk, gutter, street, etc.

–Permitting leaks from any pipe or fixture to go unrepaired.

–Hosing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or parking areas without using a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

–Washing vehicles without using a bucket or hose with a shutoff nozzle.

–Installing decorative water fountains or water features that don’t recirculate water.

–Serving water in restaurants unless specifically requested.

–Not providing hotel guests with the option to not launder linens.

–Using water from fire hydrants without authorization.

–Using water wastefully without purpose.

With California’s semi-arid climate, dry conditions are not unusual and drought is always on the horizon. In addition to proactive planning and investments by water providers in water recycling, water use efficiency, and groundwater storage, Orange County has benefited tremendously from the wide-spread adoption of water-smart behaviors by residents and businesses. Over the last several decades, Orange County water users have enthusiastically adopted lifestyle changes and taken advantage of water-smart technology to save more than 17 billion gallons of water each year. 

For information on rebates that residents and businesses may be eligible for, visit the district’s website at www.LBCWD.com, or contact the district’s Water Use Efficiency Department at 949.464.3116. The district’s Bruce Scherer Water-wise and Fire-safe demonstration garden, located at their headquarters in downtown Laguna Beach, is an excellent resource for residents and business owners that want to see or get additional information on California-friendly plants.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5-square-mile area of Laguna Beach. The district’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

The LBCWD headquarters is located at 306 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.