NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Middle and High School PTAs’ 13th Annual 102621

Middle and High School PTAs’ 13th Annual Sports Swap scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 

The Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School PTAs invite residents to take part in the 13th Annual Sports Swap to be held again at the high school stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on that day. Catch Surf is once again the premier sponsor of Sports Swap this year.

Middle and High School PTAs Marisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Thurston student volunteer Brody Azadian, donor Marisa H. and LBHS student volunteer Ashton Azadian. Marisa is a parent at Top of the World Elementary School and big supporter of Sports Swap. She donated a surfboard, wetsuit and ski equipment and will be back later this week to donate more items. 

According to Sports Swap Chair Jimmy Azadian, “We are not only doing our part to support exercise, good health and the highly athletic community in which we live, but we are also helping with recycling gently used sports gear and putting that gear to continued good use, all while raising funds to support our youth at both Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School. All unsold items will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.”

Azadian asks those who wish to donate sports gear and equipment to call or text him at 818.645.9177. He and his team of student volunteers will gladly come to your home or place of business to pick up your donated items, making it as easy as possible on you, while the students earn community service and volunteer credits. Or, if you prefer, you can make arrangements to drop off your donated items. All donated sports items are 100 percent tax deductible. 

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.