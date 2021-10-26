NewLeftHeader

Yappy Howloween Yappy Hour takes place October 27

The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park (FLBDP) is holding their inaugural Yappy Howloween Yappy Hour, a community event on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Beer Company. So pups, stop by and bring along your favorite human.

Guests are encouraged to dress up their pets – and themselves – in their favorite costumes as there will be a costume contest with prizes.

Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the Laguna Beach Dog Park, which is operated and maintained by the City of Laguna Beach. It was formed in June 2005 when a group of loyal dog park patrons became concerned about a change in the use of the northern section of the dog park. Their ongoing mission is to maintain the integrity of the dog park and help everyone understand how much it is valued by the community so that it remains a resource for years to come.

Laguna Beach Beer Company is located at 859 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

