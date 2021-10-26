NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Buckle Up: cybersecurity rules of the road

In 2020, the FBI reported nearly 800,000 complaints of cybercrime, a 69% increase from the year prior. We live in a digital-first society, meaning much of our valuable data and information is at risk of cyber-attack. 

Even the most tech-savvy can fall victim to cybercriminals. Three of the most common forms of cybercrime include:

Phishing occurs when a cybercriminal pretends to be someone else to trick people into sharing their information (Phishing.org). 

 –Ransomware is a type of software or virus that cybercriminals use to hold a user’s device ransom until they pay them a certain sum of money or provide the cybercriminal with the information they want (CISA.gov). 

 –Password cracking is a way for cybercriminals and hackers to break into a user’s account – email, social media, online banking, etc. – by figuring out their password (TechTarget). 

 Learn how to keep you and your information secure. Here are a few helpful tips. 

Read the manual. Familiarize yourself with safety features included with your internet provider. Panoramic Wi-Fi from Cox includes Advanced Security that covers all the devices on your network. It takes less than a minute to set up and puts you in control.      

Keep your eyes on the road. Is this the usual phone number you use to chat with your coworker or boss? Is that the same email address your bank usually uses when reaching out to you? Are there any typos or unusual language in this message? If a message seems phishy, don’t respond to it, and don’t click on any links or attachments. 

Always have a spare. In addition to having a password on every account and device, you should update your passwords every 60-90 days. Varying your passwords across accounts is another way to prevent cybercriminals from hacking your information. 

Check your blind spots. You don’t want your passwords to be easily cracked. To prevent this, include a capital letter, a number and a special character. Avoid any common phrases or easily guessed passwords like your name, your birthday or simply “password.” 

Detour ahead. Don’t visit any insecure websites. You can manually check the security status of a URL. At the beginning of the URL, look for “https:” and pay special attention to the “s” – it stands for secure. If it isn’t there, don’t click the link. 

Avoid any bumps in the road. If you come across a suspicious pop-up message, don’t click on anything, and exit the webpage. To avoid pop-ups, most web browsers have a settings option to disable or block them. Panoramic Wi-Fi uses machine learning to monitor and analyze Wi-Fi traffic and will automatically block suspicious activity in real time.

Don’t forget your keys. Always sign out of accounts and lock your devices before you step away from them. 

Perform regular maintenance. Stay up to date with regular system updates to keep your apps and your devices ready to fight any nuanced cyber-attacks. With Advanced Security through Panoramic Wi-Fi, your network is scanned for threats 24/7, and you’ll receive an alert if any suspicious activity or danger is detected on your device.  Device monitoring is automatically extended to any device connected to the home network wirelessly: phones, laptop, game consoles, cameras, etc.

Cox has your back 

We live a lot of our life online, so it’s important to practice safe habits and to be knowledgeable of potential dangers. Cybersecurity can be daunting, but you don’t have to do it on your own. 

Cox offers many online security features with internet plans that can detect potential fraud and scams before you even know they’re there. Cox’s Panoramic Wi-Fi Advanced Security helps protect you by preventing cyber-attacks, blocking unknown connections and routinely scanning your network for threats. Like you check your seatbelt, check to make sure you activate Advanced Security on Panoramic Wi-Fi. 

Learn more about how Cox can help you can safeguard your network and devices here.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

