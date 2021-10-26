NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Laguna Open hits the sand 102621

Laguna Open hits the sand

Laguna Open Frishman

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The 66th edition of the Laguna Open was on…this past weekend. Men’s and Women’s divisions were contested along with a Local 4 Man “Battle of the Beaches.” Laguna›s own Chase Frishman serves one up in the Men’s division (pictured above). Check out the details and more photos in this Friday’s Stu News.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.