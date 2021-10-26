LAM presents One Hour/One painting on Thursday

On Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and author and critic Peter Clothier invite participants to spend a full hour in front of a single work of art.

Courtesy of LAM

Peter Clothier

Clothier is an internationally known writer, speaker and creative consultant who specializes in writing about contemporary art and artists, including the popular “Slow Looking: The Art of Looking at Art.” He has given talks for TEDx Fullerton, UC Santa Barbara, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Portland Art Museum and many other venues.

Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: $7 for members; $14 for non-Members.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

LagunaTunes singing through COVID

The LagunaTunes Community Chorus is live again! After months of Zoom meetings, recorded rehearsal tracks and recorded online “mini-concerts,” the chorus is cautiously reconvening in person. All participants must show proof of vaccination and rehearsals are held outdoors. It is not too late to join for the Fall 2021 season. Love to sing? No auditions are required and all skill levels are welcome. Preparations will soon be underway for a holiday performance in December, so keep your eyes out for more details.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

Rehearsals are held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the outdoor patio behind St. Mary’s Church at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. The group’s motto is “creating community through the joy of singing.” Membership requirements: Proof of COVID vaccination, $50 membership fee, and a desire to add your voice and share the joy.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation, lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email pattijodes@aol.com.

SoCal’s premier outdoor adventure, action sports film festival returns

The 3rd Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) is set for November 10-14 at the Festival of the Arts in Laguna Beach. CFF’s multi-screen indoor and outdoor theaters will show more than 50 premier surf, snow, skate, mountain biking, climbing and other action sports, outdoor and environmental feature films and documentaries.

Festivalgoers will also have full access to watch lively post-screening panel discussions co-hosted by Outside TV’s Pat Parnell and TV personality Ariel Tweto, stroll through the festival’s art exhibition, and for the kids – film, art and environmental programs are scheduled throughout the weekend.

“This year we will premier several amazing films and curate others including some gems from the past with the overall purpose to inspire the human spirit and help protect our planet through the power of film and storytelling,” said Ben Warner, founder and executive producer of the Coast Film Festival. “Our new venue, the Festival of Arts, gives us the ability to welcome larger audiences and showcase their really cool multi-screen outdoor theater.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of CFF

(L-R) Pat Parnell, Ben Warner, Chris Evans, Christina Evans and David Reddick

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, and range from $25 for daytime general admission, $35 for evening general admission, $55 for an all-day pass, $95 for an all-day VIP pass and $375 for an all-festival VIP pass.

CFF is also presenting a wide variety of films and panel discussions virtually with a Video-On-Demand format from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 28. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website.

Since its inception in 2019, CFF has showcased more than 100 best-in-class adventure and outdoor films including several premieres. Additionally, the interactive multi-day format and coastal location attract celebrated athletes and Academy Award-nominated directors who come together to network and discuss the art of storytelling and important social and environmental topics.

Click on photo for a larger image

Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray speaks at a previous CFF event

“As a community united by a shared love for the outdoors, cinema, stories and art, we are presenting inspirational and motivating films that will hopefully create a spark for deeper conversations about the current health of our planet and actions to take for future generations,” said Warner.

CFF is a proud member of “1% for the Planet” with a portion of proceeds supporting these non-profit organizations – Laguna Canyon Foundation, Surfrider OC, Protect Our Winters and the Coast Film Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship.

Coast Film Festival is a multi-day film and art festival that showcases filmmakers, artists and social changemakers who focus their work on topics related to the land and sea. Founded in 2019, CFF crisscrosses the globe in search of diverse and inspiring films about people and cultures from the worlds of action sports, outdoor adventure and environmental conservation.

To learn more, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com, or direct questions to info@coastfilmfestival.com.

Laguna Art Museum exhibition showcases the works of Jessie Arms Botke

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will be exhibiting, “A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke” from November 4 through January 16, 2022.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, she reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Botke’s Cockatoos and Easter Lily Vine (Beaumontia), oil on panel, 1961, The Rowe Collection

Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Meet the authors at the AAUW brunch on November 6 at Surf & Sand Resort

The popular AAUW literary event (back after a COVID hiatus) will return as a late fall in-person brunch at the Surf & Sand Resort on Saturday, Nov. 6. The literary event will feature three women authors: Jill G. Hall, Janelle Brown and Lisa See.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jill G. Hall

San Diego author, educator and artist, Jill G. Hall, has written three dual-timeline historical novels. All three books share the same contemporary character, Anne, a young San Francisco-based artist who loves vintage fashion. The historical stories revolve around the first owner of the clothing the protagonist treasures.

The Black Velvet Coat, Hall’s first book, reveals a 1960s story, while The Silver Shoes takes the reader to the late 1920s and the beginning of the Great Depression. Hall’s latest book, The Green Lace Corset, links Anne to a woman in 1885. Kidnapped by a bank robber, the heroine ends up in the wild west of Arizona’s northern territory.

Submitted photo

Janelle Brown

The New York Times bestselling author Janelle Brown has written five novels, and her articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Elle, Wired, Self, RealSimple, the Los Angeles Times and numerous other publications. Brown, who lives in Los Angeles, has called California her home for most of her life. She loves setting her novels in locations she knows well.

“I love everything about the state,” said Brown. “I love the geography and the diversity.” Named a Best Book of 2020 by Amazon in the mystery/thriller genre, Pretty Things is set in and around Lake Tahoe, where Brown spent many family vacations growing up. The Library Journal describes this story of two wildly different women as having “flawless suspense, masterly storytelling and a plot that hits all the notes of our Instagram world perfectly.”

Brown is a master of endings. She says sometimes it takes a couple of trials, but “when you know it’s right, you know it. [The ending] must close the arch but not tie up things too easily.” Her books grab a reader with the mystery, hold on to them with great characters and contemporary problems and tie it all together with a satisfying ending.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa See

The final speaker will be an audience favorite, Lisa See. She grew up in a literary family (her mother was also an accomplished author) in Los Angeles. See’s numerous published books include historical fiction, mysteries and non-fiction.

A multi-talented writer and a lover of jazz and classical music, she also wrote the libretto for Los Angeles Opera based on On Gold Mountain, which premiered in June 2000. She is the recipient of the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Association of Southern California and the History Maker’s Award from the Chinese American Museum. See’s novels have brought Chinese culture to the American reader in much the same way that Pearl S. Buck did before her.

A master of deep research and travel, See’s books immerse the reader in the lives and tribulations of Asian characters both in their native lands and in California. Her latest novel, Island of Sea Women, takes readers to a remote Korean Island and into the lives of two women who follow the tradition of deep sea, free diving to gather seafood. At its heart, Island of Sea Women is a story of women’s friendships, but it is also an enthralling cultural anthropology highlighting the nearly extinct, matriarchal haenyeo traditions and the violent history of 20th century Korea.

The varied works of these three authors and their takes on the struggles and rewards of the writing life should make the 33rd Annual AAUW literary event and fundraiser a very special brunch. Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory to attend and all participants will be asked to wear a mask when inside. No walk-in guests due to health protocols.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for a silent auction, book sales and to meet the authors. The brunch and program will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Paid reservations postmarked by October 26 are $125. After October 26, tickets will be $135, if space is available and $85 is tax deductible. No ticket sales at the door. Checks should be made out to AAUW-LBF and mailed to AAUW-LBF, P.O. Box 189, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. For credit card payments, go here.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Money raised at the brunch supports scholarships to Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors, middle school girls attending a summer science camp and returning women students at Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Laguna College of Art + Design and UCI.

The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach branch (AAUW-LB), advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Literary Brunch Laguna Beach Festival of Women Authors’ proceeds are administered by the AAUW Laguna Beach Foundation (AAUW-LBF), a nonprofit 501 c-3 organization.

For more information, email aauwlbf@gmail.com, or visit www.lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net/.

The Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their October program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Fall migration is the time for birds to migrate and Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing their resident avian friends. On Saturday, October 30 at 8 a.m., join a park naturalist for a walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed).

Artists applications now available for FOA summer 2022 Fine Art Show

The nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts (FOA) in Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2022 Fine Art Show.

Featuring original artwork from Orange County’s finest artists and juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast’s art community, the 2022 art show is slated to run July 5-September 2, 2022.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

FOA Fine Art Show accepting applications for 2022 Fine Art Show

Artists interested in applying for the 2022 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media, as well as complete an application form and send it to the Festival of Arts by Monday, November 1.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to November 1, 2021. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Applicants must apply online through the festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

The festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2022 Fine Arts Show include:

–Selma Holo, executive director of USC Museum

–Kim Kanatani, museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art

–Juri Koll, founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art

–Gerard Stripling, sculpture artist, Laguna Beach

When asked what he will look for while jurying, Juri Koll shared, “I look for something unique and different, authentic, meaning does it speak of its own mind? How does the work stand in the contemporary/art historical perspective? I most look forward to new discoveries.”

Koll has been an artist and curator since the 1970s. As founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) since 2011, Koll curates and presents exhibits at museums, galleries, and fairs in the U.S. and abroad, such as the Chabot Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Wilhelm-Morgner-Haus Museum in Germany, the Long Beach Museum of Art Annex, the Torrance Art Museum, the Museum of Art and History, OCCCA, Photo LA, Art Palm Springs, the LA Art Show, Gallery 825, TAG, and MuzeuMM Gallery. ViCA’s gallery is located in downtown Los Angeles.

Joining Koll is the reputable Selma Holo who is the current executive director of USC Museums. Holo received her doctorate at UC Santa Barbara in Spanish Art, MA at Hunter College, CUNY, NY and BA at Northwestern University in Spanish language and literature. She taught art history at Art Center College of Design for three years before assuming the post of curator of acquisitions at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. After her stint there, she became director of the USC Fisher Museum of Art and then executive director of USC Museums.

Internationally renowned museum educator, scholar and collaborative arts producer Kim Kanatani is also looking forward to reviewing the submitted artwork for the Festival of Arts upcoming season. “I’m honored to be invited as a juror for the festival and committed to contributing to the cultural ecosystem of Orange County and beyond,” said Kanatani. She continued, “I always look forward to seeing and discovering the varied perspectives, materials, and approaches that an artist is interrogating and exploring.”

Kanatani joined the University of California, Irvine as the inaugural museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art (IMCA) in September 2019. She spearheads the development of this new university and community asset that exhibits and collects an inclusive historic arc of modern and contemporary California art. Kanatani comes to IMCA from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, where she served as deputy director and the Gail Engelberg director of education since 2001.

Rounding out the selected jurors is Gerard Stripling, who is a self-taught artist that grew up in Los Angeles. A sculpture artist, Stripling has exhibited his work at FOA and has had great success in forming a clientele that recognizes the beauty and strength in his work. His sculptures are featured in many significant collections, both public and private. He lives in Laguna Beach and works full-time as an artist.

The Festival of Arts grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information on the jurors and how to apply, visit www.foapom.com/apply. For more information on artist applications, contact the Exhibits Department at christine.georgantas@foapom.com.

Meet Pet of the Week Jamie

Jamie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 2 1/2-year-old Pekingese mix who is neutered. He is extremely playful and friendly and loves to have toys around to play with them throughout the day. He is a great companion to have by your side and is good with people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Jamie adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Jamie is full of spunk, energy and is ready to explore

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For information on adoption procedures, call 949.497.3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open Music Director Ami Porat’s 37th season

Last week, Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra, announced the opening program of the 2021-2022 season, featuring masterworks in new settings while celebrating the Orchestra’s 37th season.

Three subscription programs from November through May will feature, among others, works of Dvorak, Piazzolla, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Deutscher, Haydn and Mozart.

The orchestra’s education and outreach events, Mozart on the Move and Mozart for Teens, enter their 34th year.

For the first concert, the Mozart Classical Orchestra will return to the Artist’s Theatre in Laguna Beach High School, where it played its first professional season in 1985.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bruce Stevens

The Mozart Classical Orchestra featuring Music Director Ami Porat and season soloists Patti Cloud on flute and Laszlo Mezo on cello

The grand opening is Sunday, Nov. 21, featuring the celebrated Mozart Flute Concerto in D Major, what many have called “his great contribution to the short list of works in the solo repertory.” It will be performed by principal flutist of the MCO, Patti Cloud.

In a deal literally signed on a napkin in a bar, Mozart agreed to write “some music” for the flute during a chat with a boat captain and amateur flutist. The Concerto in D major was one the works in that deal.

The program will close with Haydn’s Bb major Symphony, No. 74 – a masterpiece in motion, a vibrant and humorous work that contributed to Haydn’s musical immortality well beyond Vienna.

The program opens with the maestro’s newly minted edition of the Slavonic Dance No. 16, in Ab major, written by Dvorak upon advice received from Brahms.

This performance will be presented at 3 p.m. For online tickets, email info@mozartorchestra.org.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.