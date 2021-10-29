NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open Music Director 102921

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open Music Director Ami Porat’s 37th season

Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra, has announced the opening program of the 2021-2022 season, featuring masterworks in new settings while celebrating the Orchestra’s 37th season. 

Three subscription programs from November through May will feature, among others, works of Dvorak, Piazzolla, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Deutscher, Haydn and Mozart. 

The orchestra’s education and outreach events, Mozart on the Move and Mozart for Teens, enter their 34th year.

For the first concert, the Mozart Classical Orchestra will return to the Artist’s Theatre in Laguna Beach High School, where it played its first professional season in 1985. The grand opening is Sunday, Nov. 21, featuring the celebrated Mozart Flute Concerto in D Major, what many have called “his great contribution to the short list of works in the solo repertory.” It will be performed by principal flutist of the MCO, Patti Cloud.

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open 10.29

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by David Salahi

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open season on November 21

In a deal literally signed on a napkin in a bar, Mozart agreed to write “some music” for the flute during a chat with a boat captain and amateur flutist. The Concerto in D major was one the works in that deal. 

The program will close with Haydn’s Bb major Symphony, No. 74 – a masterpiece in motion, a vibrant and humorous work that contributed to Haydn’s musical immortality well beyond Vienna. 

The program opens with the maestro’s newly minted edition of the Slavonic Dance No. 16, in Ab major, written by Dvorak upon advice received from Brahms. 

This performance will be presented at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit www.mozartorchestra.org/sngconcerts.html. For season tickets, visit http://mozartorchestra.org/orderfrm.html

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.