 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

St. Mary’s to host Bonita Nahoum Jaros concert

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach welcomes Bonita Nahoum Jaros for a concert and talk about the Sephardim, the Jews of Spain who fled the Inquisition in 1492, spent more than 500 years “in exile” and who have now been invited back to their homeland by King Felipe VI of Spain. Through personal stories and song, Jaros will introduce attendees to a world little known to outsiders. 

The concert, Kantigas de mi Chikés: The Songs of My Childhood Link to the Language and Culture of the Sephardic Jews, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4-6 p.m. Suggested donation is $20 and parking is free. 

Jaros is a Juilliard-trained musician, fluent speaker of many languages with advanced degrees in linguistics and ethnomusicology and is a retired professor of linguistics at Santa Ana College. She is dedicated to the preservation of the music and culture of the Sephardic Jews and is a native speaker of Ladino, the archaic Spanish-Jewish language spoken to this day by only an estimated 130,000 remaining speakers worldwide.

Jaros welcomes Brian Kehlenbach, award-winning composer and pianist with her at the piano. 

For more information, contact Dori Dagenhardt at 949.246.9176 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Joslyn Aitken at 949.683.9770 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

