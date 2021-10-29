NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Commission tables Brooks Street mural replacement until public art policy update is complete

By SARA HALL

During a meeting this week, the Arts Commission tabled a proposal to replace a deteriorating mosaic mural until the upcoming public art policy update is completed, which kicks off later this year with a public workshop. 

On Monday, Oct. 25, commissioners discussed a proposal to repair and/or replace the “Third Reef” mural by Marlo Bartels, located at the steps and seating area at the Brooks Street beach access. 

Although there was no vote or action taken at the meeting, there was consensus among the commissioners to delay a decision on the mosaic mural until after direction from the consulting firm that’s working on the review and update of the city’s public art ordinance and policy. 

Based on the public art subcommittee’s recommendation, there also seemed to be agreement that eventual replacement of the mural was the preferred option (rather than repair).

But the decision needs to be tabled until the group has more information on where the public art policy is headed, said Commissioner Donna Ballard, a member of the subcommittee. They don’t want to set a precedent before that process is completed, she noted. 

They’ll be putting forth a new public policy soon, noted her fellow subcommittee member, Commissioner Suzi Chauvel. 

“We’ve hired Cultural Planning Group to come in, they’re experts, they have a vast wealth of experience in these kinds of issues,” Chauvel said. “We would be crazy to make a decision tonight when we have the CPG guys coming in, they’re the pros, they know what they’re talking about and we need to have a policy.”

They need more information, she said, the prudent thing to do would be to wait.

CPG will start the process in the first week of December and work will take about six to seven months, said Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl.

It will then head to City Council for final approval, added Commission Chair Adam Schwerner, so it should be completed within a year. At that time, the commission will re-consider the mural replacement. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Deteriorating tiles on the Brooks Street mural 

On Aug. 24, 2009, the Arts Commission reviewed and approved donation of the mural by local architect Morris Skenderian. The value of the gifted art, indicated in the minutes of the 2009 meeting, was $15,400. Skenderian had received donations by local residents to fund the installation. 

At the time, Bartels answered commission questions regarding maintenance, which he noted would be minimal.

Low-fired, handmade ceramic tiles were installed directly onto the existing concrete backrests of six seating tiers. Installation was completed in 2010.

Earlier this year, on July 26, the commission reviewed a report by Silverlake Conservation, which was requested by the artist and paid by the city at a cost of $500. Their report identified that water had penetrated the ceramic and the cost of repair was $11,710 and a replacement cost of $24,000. 

The commission rejected the proposal and directed staff to work with the artist to find a viable course of restoration. 

Public art subcommittee members met with Bartels, who identified that there was potential for the repair to be funded through private donations. The subcommittee also discussed both options of replacement and deaccession (officially removed from the city’s public art collection). 

According to the staff report, subcommittee members expressed concerns that included the longevity of the art works located at beach access sites needing excessive maintenance.

Bartels later submitted a proposal for $24,500, which included demolition and removal of the existing mural, and installation of a replacement mural.

The subcommittee looked at this for some time, Ballard said. There are a number of considerations for this installation, she noted, including that it was gifted to the city.

“Now we’re looking at a cost of well over what it was originally, to basically replace it,” she said. “We don’t feel like a repair would be the proper way to go because it’s been repaired so often.” 

The main problem is the water coming through the concrete from behind, Ballard said. 

“There’s never going to be a way, as far as I can see, to stop that,” she said. “(Bartels) is proposing to waterproof behind the tile, which is great, (and) hopefully that would be a permanent fix, but there would be no way to guarantee that.”

The water is getting between the concrete and the tile, explained Tom Lamb, who helped Bartels present the proposal at the commission meeting. 

“You put grout and different things onto it, but whether it was sealed well enough for first exposure sea coast is a whole different thing,” Lamb said.

Best practices have changed in since it was installed more than a decade ago, including how to maintain outdoor art in this type of situation, Lamb noted.

“Other places where Marlo (Bartels) used the same process in other sculptures throughout town, both at public and private (locations) throughout Southern California haven’t displayed this situation at all,” Lamb said. “This is a really unique, site-specific issue with this piece.” 

Commission tables mural wide shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The mosaic mural “Third Reef” was installed directly onto the existing concrete backrests of six seating tiers 

The concrete used to construct Brooks Street had additives in it to essentially waterproof it, Skenderian explained at the meeting, so it’s not absorbing much water, which is why there isn’t a lot of cracking in the concrete there. As a result, considering that there is a flat seat on top of each level of the mural, salt water sits on top and then washes down the face of the tile, he added.

So, as part of this replacement project, it might also help to seal the concrete, he said.

Plans include coating the back of the handmade tiles with a crack prevention sealant, like RedGard Waterproofing and Crack Prevention Membrane, so the water won’t penetrate the mural from behind. They would also use a sealer on the other sides and grout joints on the mural, Lamb said. 

They could also use Dry-Treat (now known as STAIN-PROOF), a sealer and enhancer for natural stone, bricks, pavers and tiles. It seems to be very successful as a sealant, Skenderian said. It has to be re-applied every couple of years, but most other sealers need to be re-applied even more often when exposed to the sun and elements, he explained.

This year’s budget was $147,000 for the Arts Commission and just over $25,000 was spent on public art maintenance, Poeschl noted. Public art maintenance is a dedicated line item in the budget every year, she added. 

One of the discussion points during the public art policy update process regarding gifted art will be maintenance, Poeschl noted, and whether it should come included in the budget. 

The subcommittee also recommended that the ordinance and policy be established with guidelines that address maintenance and responsibilities of gifts of public art and the criteria for replacement versus deaccession.

Commissioners agreed that it would be best to wait for the Cultural Planning Group to review the public art policy before taking any kind of action on the mural. 

The work done by the consultant will help the commission respond to issues that come up repeatedly related to the public art collection, whether it’s funded by individuals, through the Art in Public Places program for development projects, or through the Arts Commission.

“It’s going to review our policies, do best practice studies and then make recommendations as to how we apply those best practices to our work here in Laguna Beach,” Schwerner said. 

The public art policy has not been reviewed or updated in years, he added. 

Commission tables Wave Dance art

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Wave Dance” by Marsh Scott is part of the Art in Public Places program

Later in Monday’s meeting, the commissioner received a report on the public art policy update.

CPG will be coming for their first visit in the first week of December.

After Poeschl met with them virtually, the consulting group requested a workshop with the Arts Commission, which is tentatively scheduled for December 7 at 5 p.m. It will be open to the public as well. 

It would be an opportunity for the Cultural Planning Group to hear commissioner and stakeholder goals of what they would like to address within the policy, Poeschl said. 

 CPG officials also requested commissioners answer three questions prior to the workshop: The best example of a public art project that they’ve experienced; the most challenging project or issue they’ve experienced with a public art project; and their aspirations for the public art collection.

It will help them frame the discussion for the upcoming workshop, Poeschl explained. 

They will be conducting one-on-one interviews with architects, community development and public works staff, landscape architects, land developers, Planning Commission members and more. It’s meant to gather as much information as possible, Poeschl said.

It’s great that this much-needed update is happening, Schwerner said. 

“This is a really important move for the Arts Commission to really help us and the city, and potential art patrons, and everyone who’s engaged around temporary and permanent art, really help us move forward, as a city, around this topic,” Schwerner said.

 

