 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Laguna Open is in the books 102921

Laguna Open is in the books, with a surprise at the top of the Men’s bracket

Photos by Scott Brashier

The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) and the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) partnered with the City of Laguna this past weekend (October 22-24) to present the Laguna Open on the sand of the famed Main Beach. Up for grabs was a $17,000 purse for the men and women.

The Men’s Open Final was a high flying, big hitting battle, featuring a rematch from earlier bracket play. The match saw the #1 seed, AVP veteran Billy Allen and USC Middle Blocker/AVP budding star Andy Benesh, come up short again versus rising AVP newcomer Logan Webber and hot handed Scotsman Seain Cook.

Laguna Open is in Avery Drost

Click on photo for a larger image

Avery Drost up blocking against Kevin Villella, while Alexander Biz looks on

Webber’s long, tall frame led to big blocks, while Cook ran down balls all over on defense, showing touch and power against “big” Benesh. Cook’s win in Laguna Beach was his second victory in two weeks, following his title in the p1440 Santa Barbara tournament last weekend.

Laguna Open is in Annika Rowland

Click on photo for a larger image

Annika Rowland hitting and Teegan Van Gunst watching, Katie Lindstrom on defense

In the Women’s Open, a pair of Georgia sisters battled two seasoned Californian collegiate beach volleyball stars. Annika Van Gunst Rowland and Teegan Van Gunst of Georgia Tech dueled with Savvy Simo, a UCLA standout, and Jessica Gaffney, a Cal Bear and AVP newcomer. 

Simo and Gaffney clinched the Women’s Open title and took home the $3,500 purse. 

Laguna Open is in Katie Lindstom.JPG

Click on photo for a larger image

Katie Lindstrom and Lauren Deturk with their backs to the camera, Briana Hinga facing front

The Laguna Open pledged equal prize money to both genders and also was able to feature a tournament that had featured Men’s Open and Women’s Open matches at the same time.

Also taking place was the “Battle of the Beaches” Four Person Tournament, featuring a coed team competition made up of Laguna locals vying for bragging rights for their home beach. The four beaches – Emerald Bay, Main Beach, Victoria Beach and Three Arch Bay, all fielded a team. 

Laguna Open is in Iya Lindahl

Click on photo for a larger image

Iya Lindahl dives for the ball

Main Beach, the 2019 Four Man winner was captained by Mike Garcia, a former UCLA and AVP volleyball player; Three Arch Bay was led by Malcolm Gapp; Emerald Bay was captained by Gary Cogorno and Beau Bianchi; and Victoria Beach was led by Lael Fresenius, Frana Sadler and Chris Reames. 

The final came down to Main Beach battling Victoria Beach, but Main Beach came up short against a team led by Ryan Meehan, a Long Beach State volleyball star blocker and Sam Burgi, a UCLA Volleyball outside hitter.

Laguna Open is in serving a big floater

Click on photo for a larger image

Serving a big floater with the wind

The Hotel Laguna partnered with the Laguna Open to host a Beach Club on their deck and sand throughout the tournament weekend. Food and drink was available for the players, tournament sponsors and VIPs and the general public. 

It appeared that most attendees enjoyed the local Laguna vibe. 

Here is a complete list of the winners from this year’s tournament. 

Women/ Prize Money/Rating Earned

1 Jessica Gaffney & Savvy Simo, $3,500, AAA

2 Annika Rowland & Teegan Van Gunst, $2,000, AAA

3 Terese Cannon & Molly Turner, $1,000, AAA

3 Cecilia Agraz & Iya Lindahl, $1,000, AAA

5 Katie Lindstrom & Lauren Deturk, $500, AA 

5 Lindsey Fuller & Jae-Lyn Visscher, $500, AA

7 Deketa Stubblefield & Monique Morris, A

7 Deveney Pula & Samantha Parrish, A

9 Heather Friesen & Kristen Petrasic 

9 Brooke Birch & Susie Packard 

9 Avery Bush & Camie Anne Manwill 

9 Briana Hinga & Kathrin Winkler 

13 Kyra Zaengle & Elena Fisher 

13 McKala Rhodes & Maddie Hills 

13 Isabella Giarla & Ruby Hill 

13 Anne McArthur & Josie Schatz 

Men/Prize Money/Rating Earned

1 Logan Webber & Seain Cook, $3,500, AAA

2 Andy Benesh & Billy Allen, $2,000, AAA

3 Avery Drost & Chase Frishman, $1,000, AAA

3 Kyle Friend & David Lee, $1,000, AAA

5 Theo Brunner & Paul Lotman, $500, AA 

5 Cody Caldwell & Brian Wells, $500, AA

7 Ryan Meehan & Cole Aidnik, A

7 Kevin Villela & Alexander Biz, A

9 John Schwengel & Jake Dietrich 

9 Jaemin Ragsdale & Andrew Dentler 

9 Leor Schiffer & Dasmen Stewart 

9 Bryce Mayer & William Price 

13 Scott Cronick & Daniel Newman 

13 Sean Dennis & Diego Perez 

13 Grant Friedman & Corey Chavers 

13 Larry Weng & Jay Panther 

17 Charlie Porter & Clark Porter JR 

17 Mitchell Keddie & Manning Lemoine 

17 Andor Gyulai & Daniel Stevens 

17 Brian Leonard & Kendall Ratter 

17 Clark Steele & Jordan Hoppe 

17 Wil Aleman & James Norley 

DNF Timothy Brewster & Travis Mewhirter 

17 Raffe Paulis & Earl Schultz 

25 Anthony Popoca & Jordan Walley 

25 Joshua Friedman & Cash Adamsen 

25 Skyler Kaufman & Martin Krasuski 

25 Steven Monroe & Landon Monroe 

25 Brian Montoya & Ellis Walsh 

25 Justin Sandy & Jonathan Low 

25 Shane Collins & Taylor Storm

Laguna Open is in tournament drew

Click on photo for a larger image

The tournament drew huge crowds to Main Beach

 

