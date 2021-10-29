NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Pet Detectives: What to know if your dog 102921

Pet Detectives: What to know if your dog goes missing 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

A pet lover’s worst nightmare is having their animal go missing. If you read Nextdoor Neighbor, you know that four to five dogs go missing every week in Laguna. 

Although she works with dogs in a different capacity, local CeCe Card has had her finger on the pulse of this problem for more than three years. Typically, the owners of a missing pet are in a frantic state and grasping at any advice to help with their return.

However, according to Card, there is a process to finding a loose animal.

Card has lived in Laguna for 51 years and owns C2 K9 Pack Runs and C2 K9 Dog Training Services and is an AKC certified trainer.

In addition to her animal expertise, Card is also known for being the owner of celebrity Cat Aragon, Lord Tubbington on the television show Glee from 2010-2015. (Sadly, Aragon passed away in December 2018.) 

 “There are two categories – loose or lost,” Card said. Loose is when the animal has gotten out of the yard and may be wandering the streets near its home. When a dog becomes spooked by a skateboard, thunder or something else and bolts for the hills – which happens about once a year in Laguna – it’s lost. 

Pet recovery specialist

A few months ago, a startled dog ran into the hills in South Laguna, and the owners contacted Animal Recovery Specialist Babs Fry, nicknamed the “Pet Detective.” Fry runs “A Way Home for Animals,” a nonprofit in San Diego and along with her recovery team (CeCe Card and Mike Noon), worked for two weeks tracking the dog. 

“Fry is well known in Laguna and in helping reunite spooked dogs that run into our hills for weeks at a time,” said Card. “It’s like trapping a deer.” 

pet detectives CeCe and K 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CeCe Card

Local Animal Training Specialist CeCe Card

As suggested by Card, the first thing pet owners should do is call Fry who will give expert advice over the phone and enlist her local people (Card and Noon) to set things in motion. 

Fry has a skill set and method that she has fine-tuned over the past several years finding lost dogs. And it obviously works. She has brought hundreds of dogs back home. She is contacted by around 15-20 people per day from all over the world for help in finding loose dogs and is able to help six to 12 per day in one way or another.

A longtime rescue advocate, Fry had fostered about 200 dogs when a particularly fearful pooch named Prada ran away after just 12 hours in her care. Thanks to advice from a friend who had experience finding lost dogs, she reunited with Prada a week later.

“It’s a hyperemotional time for the owners,” said Fry, “but there’s a certain protocol that needs to be followed to secure the return of an animal. I establish simple guidelines.”

With the help of Card and Noon – a tracker from Costa Mesa – Fry managed the protocol for a dog’s recent rescue. That protocol often includes her not-so-secret weapon – rotisserie chicken, which is shredded and hung on hooks in the cage. 

“Once a professional dog tracker is brought into the picture, the plea was put out to animal lovers that now that the owners were working with a professional, the canine tracking team would be busy behind the scenes quietly and patiently engaged in bringing the dog home,” said Card. 

pet detectives babs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Babs Fry

Pet Recovery Specialist Babs Fry

Things to do

–Call Babs Fry at 619.249.2221.

–Stay put so your dog can come back following your scent. Let the dog come back to you.

–When you must go home, take a dirty sock or T-shirt that has been close to your skin to the last known place. This is another scent lure. 

–Fry will help owners set up a “meat trap,” using odorous meats. This is based on investigative work. For example, after a neighbor saw your dog running up a hill, the meat and water would be placed at the foot of the hill. 

–Broadcast that your dog is missing using social media, posters and word of mouth. Have friends do this, but you stay home. Ask people to report sightings rather than attempt to retrieve your dog. It will be frightened and run away again. 

–Leave doors open so that your dog has a way to get inside when they return home.

Do Not: 

–Leave the scene and start searching for your dog. You are spreading your scent and making it more difficult for your dog to come back to you. 

–Close up your house so your dog has no way of coming inside when they return. 

–Chase your dog or yell their name. This will only drive them farther away.

pet detective trap and chicken

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CeCe Card

This is a cage with chicken. A dog becomes more and more familiar with going inside until it can be safely caught by shutting the gate.

“It’s hard for the owner to not be actively looking,” Card said.

Owners may be embarrassed that they lost the dog and just want the problem to go away. “That’s where the community comes in,” said Card. “We have volunteers in place to make signs (to prevent spreading the owner’s scent). Put up a picture without the animal’s name. The instructions should say, ‘If you happen to see this dog, call this number.’” 

Card advised pet owners to make sure the animal’s tags are updated with current information and cell phone number.

Some residents suggest using drones to locate lost animals. However, according to these experts, drones also scare dogs deeper into the hills.

pet detectives white powder

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CeCe Card

The trackers placed a white substance (Diatomaceous earth which is non-toxic) on the ground to detect footprints

Another tracker

When the lost dog was reported, Cheryl Naumann, who runs H.A.R.T.T., a Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team, in Phoenix, AZ, contacted Card. Naumann offered her assistance – in conjunction with Fry’s services – whenever she’s in town. 

“Cheryl has a second home here and is very experienced in tracking,” Card said. “She’s going to have a Zoom tracking workshop in November to show people what’s involved and for those who are interested in learning tracking.”

Clearly, tracking isn’t for the faint of heart. Hidden from the dog’s sight, Card slept out in the hills for five nights with the live camera and cage (which she had to drag one-fourth of a mile each night). 

Dogs sleep during the day and are only awake at night from 9 p.m.-6.a.m. 

“The last lost dog was out there for two weeks,” Card said. “We put out food and water. The dog smells it and gets more and more comfortable with it.”

Fry monitored the variables. The trackers placed a white substance (Diatomaceous earth which is non-toxic) on the ground. It resembles flour and tracks are visible, whether they be from deer, skunk, dog or bobcat. The information was recorded and then sent to Fry.

 “We also documented barking on and off for 12 days,” Card noted. “One night we heard barking on a different hill and knew the dog had relocated.”

pet detectives cage

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CeCe Card

Card, Fry and Noon set up a larger enclosure. Initially, they keep the gate open with food inside, and the dog comes in and out for a night or two. Then they set up the gate to trip when the dog is inside to capture it. 

“Reporting is crucial because those are the leads that get dogs back to their people. Those are the leads that I need to help an owner do the right things,” Fry said.

“Many times owners don’t want to listen to what Babs says,” Card noted. “It comes down to who’s in charge, the owner or tracker. Owners need to have faith in the tracker and their expertise. Hers are not random solutions, and the true message can get convoluted if too many people are involved. There are fewer mistakes made if the owner calls a tracker right away.” 

Fry dispels a common myth that dogs can’t survive for weeks in the wilderness. “Dogs can survive in the wilderness and they won’t starve or get dehydrated,” she said. “They can find resources and take care of themselves. We don’t recognize that ability.”

Phone consultations

Now Fry offers free phone consultations to “pretty much anyone” who calls about a lost dog. 

“I know this sounds crazy, but the first thing to do is stop looking for the dog,” Fry advised in a San Diego Humane Society interview. “Everything that we do as human beings is based on our human fears feelings and none of that aligns with dog behavior. The sooner people can reach out to me, the better, because I can give them the recipe to apply to their specific situation.

At the end of the day, Fry admits that she’s “been there, done that.” Most people don’t know what to do, or think they know what to do, and then find they’re hysterical because it didn’t work. “More often than not, all I do is talk pet parents off the ledge and the dog ends up home,” she said.

After countless experiences with lost dogs, Fry continues to be awed by their resilience and survival instincts – as well as their capacity for trust and unconditional love.

“You can never underestimate them,” she said. “They’re pretty amazing.”

Every year at this time, Card collects donations for a dog rescue in the area and in Tijuana. On Monday, Nov. 1, if you have donations (from Newport Beach to Dana Point) such as dog food, supplies, pet beds, etc., Card can arrange a time to pick them up and drop them off at a trusted location for distribution. She does this every year up until Christmas Day. If you have questions, call her at the phone number listed below.

Babs Fry offers free phone consultations for people with lost pets at 619. 249.2221.

For more information about the donation-based nonprofit, “A Way Home for Animals,” go to www.awayhomeforanimals.org.

For more about CeCe Card and her services, go to www.lordtubbingtontraining.com or call 949.338.2687.

For more information about Cheryl Naumann, go to www.azhartt.org.

To contact Mike Noon in Costa Mesa, call 714.724.6712.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.