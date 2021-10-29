NewLeftHeader

 October 29, 2021

LAM expands Ninth Annual Art & Nature Festival FP 102821

LAM expands Ninth Annual Art & Nature Festival with diverse programming and new exhibitions

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will kick off the Ninth Annual Art & Nature, expanding this year’s festival with diverse programming for all ages, as well as three new exhibitions that will be on display through Spring 2022.

The 2021 Art & Nature Festival will present the featured exhibition Any-Instant-Whatever by artist Rebeca Méndez; a keynote lecture by Dr. Daniel Lewis, the Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science & Technology at the Huntington Library; the Art & Nature Gala; Family Festival; and two additional exhibitions – A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke and Sky Space Time Change.

LAM expands A Fanciful World

“A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke”

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Jessie Arms Botke’s most notable paintings. A Fanciful World examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels, including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif. Sky Space Time Change presents paintings, prints, sculpture and photography from Laguna Art Museum’s permanent collection curated as a complement to this year’s Art & Nature feature installation, Any-Instant-Whatever. Like Mendez, many of the artists of Sky Space Time Change also looked up to Southern California skies, contemplating through their artwork the interconnections among physical, environmental and cultural systems.

LAM expands Ninth clock 

Craig Stecyk’s “Sky Space Time Change”

Here is the Art & Nature Festival schedule of events and exhibitions:

Thursday, Nov. 4 

Art & Nature’s featured installation Any-Instant-Whatever opens to the public during the First Thursdays Art Walk, as well as A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke and Sky Space Time Change. Laguna Art Museum will offer free admission from 6-9 p.m. 

LAM expands Any Instant Whatever

Art & Nature’s featured installation “Any-Instant-Whatever” by artist Rebeca Méndez

The museum is proud to partner with Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, the Community Arts Project at Wells Fargo and the Susi Q Senior Center who are each presenting nature-themed exhibitions in conjunction with Art & Nature.

LAM expands Ninth bird

Keynote lecturer Dr. Daniel Lewis will discuss “John James Audubon: Art, Nature and Science in the Nineteenth Century”

Friday, Nov. 5

Dr. Daniel Lewis, Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science & Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture John James Audubon: Art, Nature and Science in the Nineteenth Century. Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members and can be purchased at www.lagunartmuseum.org

Saturday, Nov. 6

Laguna Art Museum will celebrate nine years of Art & Nature with the annual Art & Nature Gala at Sherman Library & Gardens, beginning with a VIP reception. The gala helps support Laguna Art Museum’s education programs and exhibitions of California art that are an important representation of the life and history of the state. LAM will pay tribute to guests of honor Lou and Laura Rohl. The gala is currently sold out.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will include fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum that explore art, climate, science, animal welfare and environmental education. Admission is free.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

