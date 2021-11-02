NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 110221

Dennis’ Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

No Annual Brooks Street Surf Classic!

Dennis 5June gloom at the end of October and early November? Maybe we should rename those months Junetober and Junevember!

They call Chicago “the Windy City,” but it’s no windier than any other town, in fact, they should call Amarillo, Texas “the Windy City.” The wind in Chicago averages around 9 mph and Amarillo’s average wind speed is at 13 mph. I know from experience that Amarillo is way windier, as I spent four and a half months there in 1967 in the USAF for Basic Training and Weather School. 

During that period, the wind blew almost constantly with only about a half dozen days where the wind didn’t blow there at all. Amarillo is situated on a high flat slab of land at 3,500 ft., so the place is an open door for strong winds from every direction all year. It’s often so dry and dust blown that carrying a toothbrush whenever you’re outdoors is highly recommended!

Here on Sunday, our sunrise occurred at 7:10 a.m. and our sunset was at 5:01 p.m. PDT. However, that will change a week from today as we turn the time pieces back one hour to Pacific Standard Time and a return to the Dark Ages. Both Washington and Oregon voted for year round PDT, but our state didn’t get on board on that one, so the whole West Coast has to turn their clocks back an hour.

There was a major solar flare on Friday, so the Northern Lights could be seen as far south as Latitude 40 degrees north over this weekend. That meant you could see those lights in places like Salt Lake City, most of Idaho and Montana, and a good portion of Washington and Oregon – if you’re far-removed from city lights and any pollutants in the air. Canada and Alaska see them all the time.

Well, it looks like yet another no-go for the so-called Annual Brooks Street Surf Classic as once again King Neptune failed to deliver on any given weekend. There were a couple of sizable swells during the ongoing waiting period – but bad timing was the rule as any significant wave activity was always during the middle of the week and the waves were gone by that weekend. 

From its inception in 1954 to the year 2000, the Annual Classic had only one no-go, but since the turn of the century, there have been nine. That’s nine out of 21. Not a good track record at all. There’s been a real drop off in Baja swell production for quite a few years now as most swell-producing Eastern Pacific hurricanes have not been moving in the right direction – once they make it into our Southern California “swell window.” 

The way the spot’s bathymetry is arranged, only a short period Baja swell at a severe angle allows Brooks to really shine. Southern Hemisphere swells with a longer period SSW to SW angle don’t quite hit the reef formation correctly, so sets tend to closeout, thus not allowing for longer rides. So once again…it’s wait until next year.

Have a great week, and we’ll get together on Friday, ALOHA!

 

