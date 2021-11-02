NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 110221

“Art in Public Places” – Road Blossoms Laguna Beach by Kyungmi Shin & Todd Gray

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 33rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Road Blossoms Laguna Beach, created by the husband-wife team of Kyungmi Shin and Todd Gray, was installed in 2015 on the corner of Ocean Avenue and Beach Street in downtown Laguna. 

The lead artist was Kyungmi Shin. This project was awarded a public art award by Laguna Beach Beautification Council in 2016. 

art in public places blossom closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The sculpture is made of cut and painted carbon steel 

This street-scape renovation/pocket park creation project is comprised of a sculpture, a series of stools and a re-shaped and re-surfaced planter. The detailed cutout shapes of the sculpture and the mosaic details on the stool tops were inspired by the rich tidepool habitat of Laguna. Different sea creatures, such as sea urchin, sea anemone and starfish, are depicted in a rich detail created with cut metal and Byzantine hand-cut mosaics.

Taking cues from natural and cultural context of the site, Shin Gray Studio creates public artworks that are not only visually striking but also meaningful in relation to the site and the community. Shin Gray Studio has created more than 20 public artworks for a variety of private and public clients including Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago Transit Authority, Washington D.C. Schools, Los Angeles County Libraries, California Medical Hospital and many others.

Shin Gray Studio completed a video sculpture for the new Netflix headquarters on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood in 2018. Shin Gray Studio also completed fabrication for the El Cerrito ART Station for Northern California’s Bay Area Rapid Transit. Gray was commissioned in 2019 to create artwork for the new La Cienega Station of Purple Line of Los Angeles Metro Transit. 

art in public places in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Shin is a sculptor and installation artist. She received her MFA from UC Berkeley. Her works have been exhibited at Berkeley Art Museum; Sonje Art Museum, Korea; Japanese American National Art Museum; and Torrance Art Museum, and she has received numerous grants including California Community Foundation grant, Durfee Foundation grant, Pasadena City Individual Artist Fellowship and LA Cultural Affairs Artist in Residence grants. 

Born in Los Angeles, Gray received both his BFA and MFA from California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). His solo and group exhibitions include the Studio Museum, Harlem, NY; Whitney Biennial, NY; and Pomona College Museum of Art, Claremont, to name just a few. He was the recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship in 2019 and of a Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Residency, Italy in 2016. Gray’s photo-based work explores issues of black masculinity, diaspora and contemporary/historical examinations of power. Gray works between Los Angeles and Ghana, where he explores the diasporic dislocations and cultural connections which link Western hegemony with West Africa. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

