 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Laguna Beach Community Concert 110221

Laguna Beach Community Concert and Jazz Bands salute the season

Fall and winter bring a series of free concerts to fans of the Laguna Beach Community Concert Band and Jazz bands. “Broadway Comes to Laguna Beach,” a free concert by the Laguna Beach Community Band, features an array of musical theater favorites. Showstoppers from Broadway’s Golden Age such as “My Fair Lady,” “Porgy and Bess” and “The Sound of Music” mingle with more contemporary musicals such as “Evita” and “Les Miserables” in addition to current hits such as “Frozen.”

Orange County School of Performing Arts vocalist Katie Baker marks her debut performance with the band, while veteran vocalist Lisa Morrice celebrates 18 years with the ensemble. “Broadway Comes to Laguna Beach” takes place at the Laguna Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is complimentary and full vaccination and masks are required. The Lumberyard Restaurant will donate 15% of their proceeds back to the band, when patrons who dine there after the performance, show their concert program. 

Laguna Beach Community Concert Morrice

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Greg Carter Photography

Emcee Lisa Morrice

The Laguna Beach Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, “Holiday Classics,” at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “The Hanukkah Song,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and a rousing sing-a-long finale. 

The Laguna Community Jazz Band, featuring Ginger Hatfield, plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, Latin, funk and salsa at two free concerts in December. They swing the stage at Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 9, they jazz things up at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center at 5:30 p.m. Both concerts feature holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” 

After a two-year intermission, the Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Bands are pleased to resume public performances. “Even though we kept the music alive through virtual recordings in 2020 of “America the Beautiful” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” it feels great to come together again and perform live,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “We have more than 50 musicians currently and invite instrumentalists to join us.”

Now in its 21st season, the Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band perform free concerts year-round, bringing the joy and excitement of live music to Laguna Beach residents and visitors alike. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday at 6 p.m.  Musicians who want to play with the Concert Band can contact Theresa Marino at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, go to the website at https://laguna-concert-band.squarespace.com.

 

