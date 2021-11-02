NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Merchants to host Holiday Sip 'n' Shop

Merchants to host Holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop 

The merchants on Coast Highway between Calliope and Bluebird Canyon will be hosting a “Holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop” on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m.

“On behalf of my wonderful neighbors in our cute neighborhood, including the Garage Collective, Vertigo Home, Marian Paquette, French Buckets, Teressa Folgia and Simon Salzar, I’m thrilled to invite all of Laguna to come and shop local for the holiday season,” said Summer Meek of Soul Project. “Here at the Soul Project we’ll be offering some tasty drinks, and you can come and have your pet’s portrait drawn by our friends at Ladyfolk Studio.” 

Participating merchants will have special activities and unique gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

For more information, visit www.soulproject.com.

 

