NewLeftHeader

mist

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Preschoolers get a head start 110221

Preschoolers get a head start on trick-or-treating

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach preschoolers started Halloween a little early this year, when they enjoyed trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Community & Susi Q Center from 9-10:30 a.m.

Preschoolers two firefighters

Click on photo for a larger image

Two firefighters “in training” are receiving some surprise treats

Youngsters dressed in their favorite costumes enjoyed the morning’s festivities which included toy treats, popcorn, music and photo ops.

Preschoolers K]Jack Skellington

Click on photo for a larger image

Jack Skellington took a detour from Halloween Town to Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy serenaded attendees with a variety of spooky tunes.

Preschoolers Princess Jasmine

Click on photo for a larger image

Princess Jasmine flew her magic carpet straight to Third Street

Preschoolers Mad Hatter

Click on photo for a larger image

This Mad Hatter from Wonderland welcomes youngsters with a jack-o-lantern full of sweets 

Preschoolers little witch

Click on photo for a larger image

This young sorceress is bewitching in black

Preschoolers firefighter

Click on photo for a larger image

What awaits this young firefighter, whose hoping for treats not tricks

Preschoolers Super Mario

Click on photo for a larger image

Straight from Super Mario (L-R) Mario, Toad, Princess Peach and Luigi join the festivities

Preschoolers Good Witch

Click on photo for a larger image

This Good Witch bids everyone a safe and happy Halloween!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.