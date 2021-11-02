NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 110221

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Oh, yeah, our readers were onto Maggi this week. Did they get their cars washed? That’s where this photo is located – at Sweetwater Car Wash.

Who knew? Pat Carpenter did, and so did Chris Prelitz, Rosaura Ulvestad and Dean Armentrout.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Wheres Maggi 10 29 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Sweetwater statuary

 

